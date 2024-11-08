Priceless Moments of the week: Gyökeres, Luis Díaz and Vanaken shine

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Gyökeres sets Sporting CP record

Viktor Gyökeres made history as the first Sporting CP player to score a European Cup hat-trick in the Champions League era, inspiring his team to an eye-catching 4-1 victory against Manchester City.

Against the run of play, Gyökeres shrugged off his marker's pressure to cancel out City's opener, sparking a spirited comeback for the Portuguese side. The No9 was then on call to dispatch twice from the penalty spot – taking him to five goals in his first four Champions League games.

His treble milestone also placed Gyökeres in elite company, making him only the second Swedish international to notch a Champions League treble, following Zlatan Ibrahimović's four goals for Paris in a 2013 win against Anderlecht.

Highlights: Sporting CP 4-1 Man City

Club Brugge end English hoodoo

Club Brugge coach Nicky Hayen felt "electricity in the air" as his team celebrated an unforgettable 1-0 victory against Aston Villa at the Jan Breydelstadion.

The Blauw-Zwart hadn't defeated an English side since their 1-0 win against Chelsea on home soil in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. In the 29 years and 14 UEFA competition matches against English teams since then, Club Brugge had managed only three draws and suffered 11 losses. On top of that, Unai Emery's Villa arrived in Belgium on the back of three league phase wins.

"You have to seize your moments," said captain Hans Vanaken, who expertly sent Emiliano Martínez the wrong way to convert a decisive 52nd-minute penalty, securing three crucial points.

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-0 Aston Villa

Luis Díaz treble keeps Liverpool perfect

"It's a very special moment, one I'll remember for the rest of my life," said Luis Díaz after scoring the first hat-trick of his career in Liverpool's commanding 4-0 victory against Leverkusen.

Luis Díaz's goals included a deft flick over Lukas Hradecky and an impeccable first touch and finish for his second strike, before he pounced on a rebound to crown a classy second-half treble.

That represented Liverpool's seventh hat-trick in the Champions League era, with Luis Díaz joining team-mates Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in achieving the feat. He also became only the second Colombian to score three goals in a single Champions League match, following Faustino Asprilla's hat-trick for Newcastle against Barcelona in 1997.

"There's a long way to go," Luis Díaz said of Liverpool's perfect start to their European campaign, winning each of their four matches. "We have to stay focused and remember we haven't won anything yet!"

Watch Luis Díaz's cheeky Liverpool chip

Milan halt Real Madrid home streak

Milan broke Real Madrid's 15-game unbeaten run (W12 D3) at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League, earning a 3-1 win through Malick Thiaw, Álvaro Morata and Tijjani Reijnders.

Thiaw headed in from a 12th minute corner, but Madrid found a quick reply after Vinícius Júnior was fouled in the box. Floating home a delightful chipped penalty, the 24-year-old became the youngest Brazilian to reach 25 goals in the Champions League – beating Neymar to that mark – while seemingly teeing his side up for another roaring comeback after the turnaround win against Dortmund on Matchday 3.

The visitors had other ideas, however, Morata and Reijnders striking either side of the interval after incisive attacking play from Rafael Leão. "It's not easy to come here," noted coach Paulo Fonseca. "I think it's fair to say that we played without fear."