Champions League: What to look out for in every game on Wednesday of Matchday 5

The league phase of the UEFA Champions League has reached its midway point and the first round of matches in second half concludes on 27 November.

UEFA.com details the key talking points and stats as 18 more teams look to plot their courses towards the knockout stages.

Wednesday 27 November

Yet to pick up a point, and with a goal difference of -12, Crvena Zvezda have found the going tough in the league phase, but their performance in a 5-2 home loss to Barcelona on Matchday 4 has given them some encouragement as they welcome Stuttgart. "We put in a good showing, especially in the first half," insisted midfielder Timi Elšnik.

Like their hosts, Stuttgart are outside the knockout phase play-off places going into Matchday 5, but are not too stressed just yet. "We're not putting ourselves under any pressure," said full-back Maximilian Mittelstädt. "It would obviously be great to reach the play-offs but we're proud to just be able to take part in this competition – it's something very special for all of us."

Did you know?

Crvena Zvezda have not won in their last three home games against Bundesliga sides (D1 L2), including a 6-0 loss to Bayern in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage.

Austrian champions Sturm are still smarting at their failure to pick up a first point of the league phase last time out, conceding late to lose 1-0 at Dortmund. "We deserved a point," said defender Jusuf Gazibegović, coach Christian Ilzer adding: "We played a good game and it's very annoying that we didn't get the reward."

Home advantage may help as they welcome Girona. Míchel's side were surprise overachievers in Spain last season, but are struggling to reach similar heights this time around, a 4-0 loss at PSV on Matchday 4 the worst result of their maiden European campaign. "We missed a few players through injury," said defender Daley Blind. "But I don't want to give that as an excuse."

Did you know?

Sturm have lost all three of their most recent European home games without scoring.

Highlights: B. Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz

One of the surprise packages so far in this season's Champions League, Monaco remain undefeated following impressive victories against Barcelona, Crvena Zvezda and Bologna along with a draw away at GNK Dinamo. Coach Adi Hütter, however, is determined for his side to keep their feet on the ground, saying: "I'm pleased with the ten points we've accumulated. We’re near the top of the standings, but right now, we’re concentrating on our next matches."

After victories against Crvena Zvezda and Atleti to kick off their campaign, Benfica have now lost consecutive games against Feyenoord and Bayern. "The lesson is not to try to respect our opponents too much because we have quality too," midfielder Renato Sanches told UEFA.com after that narrow defeat in Munich. Bruno Lage's side will therefore no doubt head to France hoping to get back to winning ways.

Did you know?

Monaco have lost only one of their last eight matches in UEFA competition (W5 D2).

This intriguing match-up sees a repeat of the 1982/83 European Cup quarter-final, in which Juve defeated reigning champions Villa 5-2 on aggregate on their way to reaching the final. That tie was Villa's last appearance in Europe's elite competition up until this season, where they have enjoyed two memorable home victories against Bayern and Bologna. Can they make it a hat-trick?

Doing so will be no easy feat against a Juve side that have picked up seven points from four tough opening fixtures, forward Dušan Vlahović looking particularly dangerous with three goals. "Honestly, I think it could be better," midfielder Timothy Weah said on their campaign so far. "We want three points [from] every game, but this is high-level football." A win at Villa Park would certainly send a statement.

Did you know?

Villa have won their last three UEFA competition matches at home against Italian opposition without conceding a goal.

Highlights: Lille 1-1 Juventus

The wait for a first league phase win continued for Bologna as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against undefeated Monaco at home. Thilo Kehrer finished from close range in the 86th minute to secure the win, leaving Bologna in the elimination places with only one point. "It was an even match, but the result is what matters in the end,” said Bologna goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski. “If you don’t take your chances in the Champions League, you get punished.” As we enter the second half of the league phase, Bologna can hardly afford more missed opportunities.

Lille and Juventus shared the points at the Stade Pierre Mauroy as Dušan Vlahović’s penalty cancelled out Jonathan David’s opener – the Canadian international's fourth goal in the league phase. “We’ve proved tonight that we don’t want to finish here, and we still have ambitions in this competition,” said defender Aïssa Mandi. Currently 14th, the French side can move closer to realising those ambitions with a win at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Did you know?

Lille have won six and drawn three of their 13 encounters with Italian sides in UEFA competitions.

Celtic's attempt to progress to knockout Champions League football for the first time since 2013 has got off to a positive start, with an impressive win against Leipzig on Matchday 4 lifting them to 15th place in the table on seven points. They are now seeking four consecutive home Champions League victories in what is sure to be another superb atmosphere under the lights in Glasgow.

Standing in their way are Brugge, who earned one of the most eye-catching results of Matchday 4 by beating previously perfect Villa 1-0. "In the Champions League, you have to take your moments, and that is what we did," said delighted captain Hans Vanaken at full-time. Can Brugge now earn successive victories over British clubs?

Did you know?

Brugge's win against Villa was their 100th match in the Champions League era (including qualifying).

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-0 Aston Villa

After going a goal down in the fifth minute, GNK Dinamo fought back to win 4-1 against Slovan Bratislava. “I have the same hope and belief that we can keep winning,” said coach Nenad Bjelica after their second triumph of their campaign. The Croatian side’s ten league phase goals is the joint-fourth highest in the competition, but Dortmund (13) are one of three sides to better that number. Even so, Bjelica is intent on taking the game to the visiting side. “We will approach the game against them bravely, and we'll see what happens,” the 53-year-old said. That is an exciting prospect for the neutral, but will it pay off for his side?

A sublime Serhou Guirassy assist to set up a late Donyell Malen strike gave Dortmund a 1-0 win over Sturm Graz at the BVB Stadion Dortmund. The German side are on track to advance straight to the round of 16 with half of their league phase games played, taking three wins and one loss from four games. Their goalscoring exploits have caught the eye, particularly in the 7-1 victory over Celtic, but defender Nico Schlotterbeck highlighted the defensive foundations of their success after the hard-fought win. “I always say that if we don’t concede, we will win. I believe that our attack will always score a goal,” the German international said.

Did you know?

In 13 attempts, GNK Dinamo have never beaten a German side in UEFA competitions.

Highlights: S. Bratislava 1-4 GNK Dinamo

You have to go back to 2009 for Liverpool’s last Champions League victory over Los Blancos, who have won seven and drawn one in eight fixtures since. History does not bode well for Arne Slot’s side, but their form in the competition can instill belief that a new chapter is on the horizon. The table-topping Reds boast the only 100% record in the competition as they return to Anfield following a 4-0 win over Leverkusen. “It’s a very special moment that I’ll remember my whole life,” said Luis Díaz after netting his first hat-trick with the club. “We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing with focus.” That intensity helped them dispatch the German champions, but will it carry them to a long-awaited win over the Spanish holders?

Real Madrid’s 15-game Champions League unbeaten run (W12 D3) at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu came to an end in their 3-1 loss to Milan on Matchday 4. “We need to be worried, we are not showing the best version of ourselves,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti. “We lack order in the team and we’re conceding too many goals.” Only three teams have scored more than Liverpool’s ten in the league phase, so shoring up the defence sooner rather than later will be key to their chances at Anfield.

Did you know?

Two of the last seven Champions League finals have seen Liverpool and Real Madrid go head-to-head, with the Spanish side triumphing in 2018 and 2022 to claim their 13th and 14th titles.

2022 Champions League final highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

After each claiming their first wins last time out, PSV and Shakhtar meet in Eindhoven on Matchday 5. The Dutch side treated the home fans to a 4-0 win over Girona last time out, and they will hope to build on that momentum as they retake the field at the PSV Stadion. “It was vital to take our first three points at home, especially after a difficult start in the Champions League,” said defender Olivier Boscagli.

Two first-half strikes helped Shakhtar overturn an early Young Boys lead and claim their first win of the Champions League season in Gelsenkirchen on Matchday 4. “The mental strength of this team is so impressive,” said coach Marino Pušić. “They immediately responded to falling behind.” Shakhtar moved to four points after the win and travel to Eindhoven with hopes of escaping the elimination places. “Our journey is not over yet,” insists defender Yukhym Konoplia.

Did you know?

Both teams have losing records against sides from their opponent's nation. PSV have five wins and six losses against Ukrainian sides in UEFA competitions while Shakhtar have two wins and five defeats against Dutch outfits.

When are the UEFA Champions League league phase matches being played? Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Further ahead

Matchday 6 sees a repeat of the UEFA Super Cup as Europa League winners Atalanta take on Champions League holders Real Madrid, who won that last meeting 2-0.

The two top-scoring teams heading into Matchday 5 – Dortmund (13) and Barcelona (15) – face off in Germany on Matchday 6.

Salzburg and Paris both sit in the elimination places after four matches, making their Matchday 6 encounter pivotal to their chances of reaching the knockout phase.