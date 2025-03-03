Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, form, coaches' views
Monday, March 3, 2025
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, form and coaches' views ahead of the round of 16 first leg.
Club Brugge host Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 opener on 4 March.
Match at a glance
When: 4 March (18:45 CET)
Where: Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges
What: Champions League round of 16 first leg
Who: The Belgian champions against the 1982 European Cup winners.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Club Brugge got the best of the first UEFA competition match between these clubs earlier this season, earning a 1-0 home victory behind Hans Vanaken's second half penalty. That was one of only two defeats Unai Emery's side suffered on their way to a top eight league phase finish, lifting them straight into the round of 16.
Club Brugge had to overcome Atalanta in the knockout phase play-offs – they became the first Belgian team to win a knockout phase tie in the Champions League era in the process. Villa last bettered a Belgian opponent in UEFA competition back in 1982, so there is more distant as well as recent history to overturn on their return to Bruges.
Possible line-ups
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordóñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vetlesen, Jashari, Vanaken; Talbi, Tzolis; Jutglà
Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Disasi, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Asensio; Watkins
Form guide
Form: DLWDWW
Latest: Gent 1-1 Club Brugge, First League, 01/03
Form: WLWDDW
Latest: Aston Villa 2-0 Cardiff, FA Cup, 28/02
What the coaches say
Nicky Hayen, Club Brugge coach: "We prepare for every match in the same way, both in our domestic competitions and in the Champions League. A lot will depend on the first match. They have lost seven of the last nine away matches, but Aston Villa are unbeaten in 14 matches at home, so we must try to win at home.
"They have added talented individuals [since the last meeting], but as a team they have remained the same. The expectation is that they will bring a lot of intensity, will look for solutions in-game and will play offensively."
Unai Emery, Aston Villa coach: "We know their capacity, their potential. We know how competitive they are. It's a really good challenge for us to play against a team that beat us. It's an exciting moment in our season.
"I am focusing on each match, each moment. A win is the consequence, it's not the aim; it's all about the process. It is always my focus. If you are thinking [too far ahead] you will lose the way."