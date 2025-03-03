PSV vs Arsenal Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday, March 3, 2025
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, form and coaches' views ahead of the round of 16 first leg.
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie between PSV and Arsenal gets under way in Eindhoven on 4 March.
When: 4 March (21:00 CET)
Where: PSV Stadion, Eindhoven
What: Champions League round of 16 first leg
Who: The 1988 European Cup winners against the 2006 Champions League runners-up.
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Arsenal celebrated their return to the Champions League last season with a 4-0 home win over PSV, ending an absence dating back to 2016/17. A 1-1 draw at PSV Stadion followed on Matchday 6 and Arsenal will return there now having reached the knockout phase for the second season running.
Memories of the 3-1 home triumph that propelled them past Juventus and into the last 16 are fresh for PSV, and they can cast their minds back to Matchday 8, when they defeated Arsenal's English counterparts Liverpool 3-2 in Eindhoven, for a further confidence boost.
Possible line-ups
PSV: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior; Veerman, Saibari, Schouten; Perišić, De Jong, Lang
Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard
Form guide
Form: LLWDLD
Latest: Go Ahead Eagles 3-2 PSV, First League, 01/03
Form: DLWLWW
Latest: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal, Premier League, 26/02
What the coaches say
Peter Bosz, PSV coach: "I'm not going to change my playing style. I adapt to the opponent every match but not the philosophy. It's not just one thing, it's a lot of things, sometimes small things. We have to do better defensively. It's about moments.
"In the games against Go Ahead Eagles, we were not enough of a team at the moments of losing the ball, but at other times we certainly were. How else can you play so well against Juventus, if you are not a team?"
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "It's a game that obviously brings a different energy, keeps everyone on their toes. What is ahead is a team that has eliminated Juventus. We played them a lot in recent years, so we know the challenge."
"Results vary in football, what I care about is how [PSV] play; focusing on their weaknesses and how to beat them. There's two games, you're certainly aware of that, but we play with the intention to dominate the game and get a good result."