Matchday Menu: Fernando Morientes on Real Madrid vs Atleti and pasta vs bacon and eggs

Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Fernando Morientes' request for olive oil to go with his bacon and egg at Liverpool may have fallen on deaf ears, but the former Real Madrid forward knows what he likes.

In the latest episode of the Just Eat Matchday Menu series, the Spaniard reveals his favourite gameday meals, guesses what a couple of former team-mates might go for and looks ahead to the round of 16.

Matchday Meals

"My favourite pre-match food – well, it wasn't so much my favourite as pretty much mandatory – was pasta. Pasta for lunch, pasta for dinner. I remember [Santiago] Solari, when we'd go up to the buffet, he'd take a plate, serve some pasta and look at me saying: 'Moro, pasta plate No3,350,000.'

"Post-match, it depended. When I was in Madrid, if we won and the family had been at the match, then I liked taking them to a restaurant, either an Argentinian place or a steakhouse. The starters were Argentinian favourites, like sweetbreads, criollo chorizo, provoletta. And then a good, quality steak. Always steak.

"When we played away, we got a delivery. With ten to 15 minutes left, the kit man would call for pizzas. We didn't have much time because we had to catch a return flight. So we'd get on the bus and there would be a tower of pizzas, with different toppings. You had to be quick; they disappeared fast.

"At Liverpool, we had this sort of breakfast/lunch that I never quite understood. It was eggs, beans, toast with bacon. Luis [García] probably adapted; I never did. I always went to the kitchen to ask, 'Please, can I get a little olive oil to put on my toast?'"

"I love the new Champions League format! This is more than just a knockout tie. There's emotions, rivalry, passion... It's going to be a very tough tie for Real Madrid, but also very difficult for Atleti. The team to beat is always the current European champion.

"Real Madrid normally – and I say this from experience – start slowly and build momentum. They started this season with doubts, a lot of debate. But when the pivotal months arrive – February, March, April, May – that's when Real Madrid show up. If you have [Kylian] Mbappé, Vinícius [Júnior], [Jude] Bellingham and Rodrygo up front, then you are obviously favourites.

"Without losing sight of Liverpool, who are perhaps having a more consistent season, both in terms of results and in their football, I'd make Real Madrid title favourites. But Liverpool are very, very close."

Morientes scored in the 2000 final

Side dish

"The great thing about the Champions League is that there's always a surprise package. It could be Feyenoord, it could be PSV, it could be Lille. When I was at Monaco [in 2003/04], we kept progressing through the rounds. We didn't feel any pressure because we knew that, on paper, our opponents were better than us. But once you step onto the pitch..."

Reunion take-away

"If I had to order takeaway food for some of my former team-mates, the first one would be for Luis García. Luis is very particular. He likes good food, and he loves truffles. So, a nice pasta dish with a sprinkle of truffle on top for him.

"Then there's Raúl González. If you look at Raúl González, he doesn't look a day older than when he retired. He's sharp. In his suit he looks like he's still playing. I'd order a Poke bowl. It's low on fat, filling. A bit of edamame, corn, carrot... All those things that people who eat healthily enjoy.

"And for me? The last thing I ordered was a giant burger. That's my cheat meal."