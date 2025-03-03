Feyenoord vs Inter Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Feyenoord welcome Inter to Rotterdam for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Match at a glance When: 5 March (18:45 CET)﻿

Where: Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip', Rotterdam

What: Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The 1970 European Cup champions against the three-time winners.

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Robin van Persie makes his Champions League managerial debut as Feyenoord take on Inter after defeating their city rivals Milan in the knockout phase play-offs under interim coach Pascal Bosschaart. Van Persie featured in both legs of Feyenoord's semi-final takedown of Inter on their way to the 2001/02 UEFA Cup title, the only previous meetings between these clubs in UEFA competition. Inter defender Stefan de Vrij will be returning to face his former club, which holds a "special place" in his heart.

Javier Zanetti reaction to Inter draw

Possible line-ups

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Mitchell, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Hadj Moussa, Ivanušec, Smal; Osman, Carranza, Paixão﻿﻿



Inter: Josep Martínez; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Bisseck; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

Form guide

Feyenoord

Form: DWDDWW

Latest: Feyenoord 0-0 NEC, First Division, 01/03

Inter

Form: DWWLWL

Latest: Napoli 1-1 Inter, Serie A, 01/03

All of Inter's 2024/25 league phase goals

What the coaches say

Robin van Persie, Feyenoord coach: "Against Bayern at home in the league phase, for example, we saw the magic of De Kuip. The difference this time is that I will experience it from the sidelines, and I am really looking forward to it for the first time in the Champions League as a coach.

"My players are in good shape, they've trained well and are positive about what lies ahead. I think we will have the ball a bit more, but that doesn't necessarily mean we will create more chances. That's the challenge. And it's important to keep a close eye on Inter's threats, because their strength lies in transitional moments."

Watch: Feyenoord and Inter prepare for showdown

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "Feyenoord are a physical team with great qualities. We know that this is not an easy environment to play in. I played here in 2000 with Lazio and I know it is a great atmosphere. We know that there is a return leg, but we have to think about tomorrow, where we must deal with some injuries as all teams have.

"The boys know that the first leg has a huge significance in securing a passage to the next round. We will have to play a great game, and I am still thinking about the best solutions to ensure that this happens. We have some small problems to solve, but I have seen great willingness from all the boys."

Match stats and facts