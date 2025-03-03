Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Paris host Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Match at a glance When: 5 March (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: Champions League round of 16 first leg

Who: The French champions against the six-time winners.

What do you need to know?

There has been little to split Paris and Liverpool across four UEFA competition meetings – both sides sit on two wins, including trading victories in the 2018/19 Champions League group stage. Leading the title races in France and England, the two clubs have shown fearsome form in Europe too. Paris boast a five-game winning streak, which includes a turnaround triumph over English champions Manchester City, while Liverpool topped the league phase table in their first campaign under Arne Slot, one of their seven wins coming against Paris' compatriots Lille.

Paris vs Liverpool: Watch Roberto Firmino's brilliant 2018 winner

Possible line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola﻿



Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jones

Form guide

Paris

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Paris 4-1 Lille, Ligue 1, 01/03

Liverpool

Form: WWDWDL

Latest: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle, Premier League, 26/02

All of Liverpool's 2024/25 league phase goals

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "We have to play in the same way that we have been doing since the beginning of the season. We have to try to possess more of the ball than Liverpool, to create more chances than them and to defend effectively.

"We know that we are facing the most consistent team so far this season, but our game plan does not change. They have been one of the best sides in Europe in recent years. And it's not just [Mohamed] Salah, they have a lot of players of a very good level. It's a very complete team but this match is an opportunity to show that we can be on the same level."

Watch: Paris and Liverpool set for crunch tie

Arne Slot, Liverpool coach: "Paris are one of the strongest teams in Europe, as you can see by how they've been playing in the last few months. It's a great fixture to look forward to for anyone who loves football. We've both scored lots of goals this season and play in a similar way, so it should be interesting.

"Luis Enrique has done a lot of great things at Paris, one of which is improving individual performances. Both sides have attackers in great form. I think this Paris team is even better than the one which reached the semi-finals last season."

Match stats and facts