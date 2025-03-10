Inter vs Feyenoord Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday, March 10, 2025
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, form and coaches' views ahead of the round of 16 second leg.
Inter welcome Feyenoord to Milan for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match-up.
Match at a glance
When: 11 March (21:00 CET)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: Champions League round of 16 second leg
Who: The three-time winners meet the 1970 European Cup champions
First leg result: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter
Next: Winners face Bayern München/Leverkusen in quarter-finals
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Inter's incredible defensive solidity in this season's competition continued in the first leg as they recorded an eighth clean sheet from nine games to win 2-0 and leave Feyenoord with it all to do in Milan. The Dutch side, however, have already recorded a positive result at the Stadio San Siro this season, drawing 1-1 with the Nerazzurri's rivals Milan to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory in the knockout play-offs, and will take inspiration from that famous night and believe they can do it all over again.
Possible line-ups
Inter: Josep Martínez; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Arnautović, Taremi
Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Moder, Paixão, Smal; Hadj Moussa, Carranza, Ivanušec
Form guide
Form: WWDWWL
Latest: Inter 3-2 Monza, Serie A, 08/03
Form: LDWDDW
Latest: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter, Champions League round of 16 first leg, 05/03
What the coaches say
Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "The two goals have made our job easier. We won the first half, but on Tuesday we have the second leg at Stadio San Siro, and the job isn't done yet. We’re happy to play all these games, let’s keep going."
Robin van Persie, Feyenoord coach: "The players gave everything on the pitch and we're still in the tie. We think we can do it in Milan. Inter's players have excellent quality with the ball, and we wanted to achieve more, but we are still in it."