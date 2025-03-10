Inter vs Feyenoord Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Inter welcome Feyenoord to Milan for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match-up.

Match at a glance When: 11 March (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

Who: The three-time winners meet the 1970 European Cup champions

First leg result: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter

Next: Winners face Bayern München/Leverkusen in quarter-finals

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Inter's incredible defensive solidity in this season's competition continued in the first leg as they recorded an eighth clean sheet from nine games to win 2-0 and leave Feyenoord with it all to do in Milan. The Dutch side, however, have already recorded a positive result at the Stadio San Siro this season, drawing 1-1 with the Nerazzurri's rivals Milan to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory in the knockout play-offs, and will take inspiration from that famous night and believe they can do it all over again.

Highlights: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter

Possible line-ups

Inter: Josep Martínez; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Arnautović, Taremi



Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Moder, Paixão, Smal; Hadj Moussa, Carranza, Ivanušec

Form guide

Inter

Form: WWDWWL

Latest: Inter 3-2 Monza, Serie A, 08/03



Feyenoord

Form: LDWDDW

Latest: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter, Champions League round of 16 first leg, 05/03

Lautaro Martínez: Watch every Champions League goal

What the coaches say

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "The two goals have made our job easier. We won the first half, but on Tuesday we have the second leg at Stadio San Siro, and the job isn't done yet. We’re happy to play all these games, let’s keep going."

Robin van Persie, Feyenoord coach: "The players gave everything on the pitch and we're still in the tie. We think we can do it in Milan. Inter's players have excellent quality with the ball, and we wanted to achieve more, but we are still in it."

Match stats and facts