Liverpool vs Paris Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Paris travel to Anfield for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Liverpool.

Match at a glance When: 11 March (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

Who: The six-time winners against the French champions

First leg result: Paris 0-1 Liverpool

Next: Winners face Club Brugge/Aston Villa in quarter-finals

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The term 'smash and grab victory' could have been coined specifically for the first leg of this heavyweight tie, a match in which Paris had 28 attempts to Liverpool's two yet fell to defeat thanks to some inspired Alisson Becker goalkeeping and a late Harvey Elliott winner off the bench for the Reds. "Today wasn’t a game based on the stats or the details. We were far superior," insisted Paris coach Luis Enrique, while Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted "had we got a draw, we would still have been the lucky ones." Can Paris finally take their chances in the second leg, or are Liverpool set for a fifth quarter-final in the last eight seasons?

Highlights: Paris 0-1 Liverpool

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Elliott, Luis Díaz; Núñez



Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

Form guide

Liverpool

Form: WWWWDW

Latest: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton, Premier League, 08/03



Paris

Form: WLWWWW

Latest: Rennes 1-4 Paris, Ligue 1, 08/03

Great saves: Watch Alisson masterclass

What the coaches say

Arne Slot, Liverpool manager: "It’s a good result for us, but we felt the quality of Paris. Every underlying stat shows you they were the best side in the Champions League. I wasn’t surprised at how good they were. We were not under-par, it was just down to the quality of the opposition."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "We’ve only played the first leg. We’re a side with nothing to lose. If we can replicate the first-leg performance, we can qualify. Sure, it’s a tough place to go to, but we’ll go there and play like we did again. We’ve come back from deficits like this before, and we’ll go there to try and do that again."

Match stats and facts