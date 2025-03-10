Arsenal vs PSV Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

PSV travel to London for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Arsenal.

Match at a glance When: 12 March (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

Who: The 2006 Champions League runners-up against the 1988 European Cup winners

First leg: PSV 1-7 Arsenal

Next: Winners face Real Madrid/Atleti in quarter-finals

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here



Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

It was a "very special night," said Mikel Arteta of Arsenal's record-breaking 7-1 first-leg win. Having failed to score in their previous two Premier League games, becoming the first side to score seven away from home in a Champions League knockout match was some riposte by the Gunners.

The Champions League has delivered its fair share of improbable comebacks, but no team has ever recovered more than a two-goal cushion on their travels. To deny Arsenal a second successive quarter-final appearance, PSV have not so much a mountain to climb as a new planet to discover.

Highlights: PSV 1-7 Arsenal

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Sterling, Merino, Trossard



PSV: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior; Schouten, Til, Saibari; Perišić, De Jong, Lang

Form guide

Arsenal

Form: DWDLWL

Latest: Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League, 09/03



PSV

Form: WLLLWD

Latest: PSV 2-1 Heerenveen, Eredivisie, 09/03

Ødegaard: 'We showed what we're capable of'

What the coaches say

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager: "[The first-leg win was] a massive result away from home in a competition that we love, that we missed for so many years. It was a really special night for us."

Peter Bosz, PSV coach: "We had maybe two moments in the [first leg] – one with our first chance when we hit the bar. Football-wise, we were not in our best form. Arsenal played fantastic. It wasn't at all the football we normally play and Arsenal did really well."

Match stats and facts