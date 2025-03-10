Arsenal vs PSV Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday, March 10, 2025
Article summary
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, form and coaches' views ahead of the round of 16 second leg.
Article top media content
Article body
PSV travel to London for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against Arsenal.
Match at a glance
When: 12 March (21:00 CET)
Where: Arsenal Stadium, London
What: Champions League round of 16 second leg
Who: The 2006 Champions League runners-up against the 1988 European Cup winners
First leg: PSV 1-7 Arsenal
Next: Winners face Real Madrid/Atleti in quarter-finals
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
It was a "very special night," said Mikel Arteta of Arsenal's record-breaking 7-1 first-leg win. Having failed to score in their previous two Premier League games, becoming the first side to score seven away from home in a Champions League knockout match was some riposte by the Gunners.
The Champions League has delivered its fair share of improbable comebacks, but no team has ever recovered more than a two-goal cushion on their travels. To deny Arsenal a second successive quarter-final appearance, PSV have not so much a mountain to climb as a new planet to discover.
Possible line-ups
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Sterling, Merino, Trossard
PSV: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior; Schouten, Til, Saibari; Perišić, De Jong, Lang
Form guide
Form: DWDLWL
Latest: Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League, 09/03
Form: WLLLWD
Latest: PSV 2-1 Heerenveen, Eredivisie, 09/03
What the coaches say
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager: "[The first-leg win was] a massive result away from home in a competition that we love, that we missed for so many years. It was a really special night for us."
Peter Bosz, PSV coach: "We had maybe two moments in the [first leg] – one with our first chance when we hit the bar. Football-wise, we were not in our best form. Arsenal played fantastic. It wasn't at all the football we normally play and Arsenal did really well."