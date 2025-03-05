Champions League highlights and round-up: Liverpool stun Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern take control, Barcelona and Inter win

Liverpool pulled off the result of Wednesday night, surviving long swathes of pressure against Paris – thanks in no small part to an incredible display from Alisson Becker – before striking a late winner to edge ahead in their round of 16 tie.

Bayern München, meanwhile, have one eye on the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after a 3-0 win against Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen, with Inter and Barcelona also ahead after the first legs of their respective assignments. UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Watch all the highlights

Wednesday's action

Highlights: Paris 0-1 Liverpool

Harvey Elliott's 87th-minute goal gave Liverpool a dramatic victory courtesy of their solitary attempt on target in Paris. Visiting goalkeeper Alisson Becker made exceptional first-half saves to keep out shots from Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, then tipped the Georgia winger's fierce free-kick around a post among a string of stops after the break.

Elliott decided the contest less than a minute after coming off the bench with an angled first-time finish from Darwin Núñez's pass, scoring for his third Champions League appearance in a row.

Player of the Match: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Second leg

11/03: Liverpool vs Paris

Highlights: Bayern München 3-0 Leverkusen

Bayern ended a run of six games against Leverkusen without victory in emphatic fashion, earning a sizeable lead to take into the second leg. Harry Kane's early header set the tone, with Jamal Musiala only denied a second before half-time by the crossbar.

Musiala did strike after the restart, however, as he pounced on Matěj Kovář's spill. Nordi Mukiele was then shown a red card just after the hour, with Kane's penalty 15 minutes from time rounding off a comfortable night for the hosts.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern)

Second leg

11/03: Leverkusen vs Bayern

Highlights: Benfica 0-1 Barcelona

Ten-man Barcelona claimed a slender advantage thanks to Raphinha's second-half strike and a string of saves from Wojciech Szczęsny. The Blaugrana, who had Pau Cubarsí dismissed midway through the first half, edged in front against the run of play just after the hour mark when Raphinha pounced on a misplaced pass before his powerful low effort deflected into the net.

The Eagles looked to respond but found Szczęsny in impressive form, with the pick of the Barça goalkeeper's stops an acrobatic one to deny substitute Renato Sanches late on.

Player of the Match: Pedri (Barcelona)

Second leg

11/03: Barcelona vs Benfica

Highlights: Feyenoord 0-2 Inter

Inter earned a commanding first-leg lead over Feyenoord in Rotterdam, keeping an eighth Champions League clean sheet this season in the process. Marcus Thuram broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a stretching volleyed finish from Nicolò Barella's fine first-time cross.

Shortly after the break, Lautaro Martínez doubled the Nerazzurri's lead by rifling in his sixth goal of the campaign. The visitors could have added a third from the spot, but Piotr Zieliński's penalty was well saved by Timon Wellenreuther.

Player of the Match: Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

Second leg

11/03: Inter vs Feyenoord

Tuesday's action

Highlights: PSV 1-7 Arsenal

The Gunners sealed an emphatic first-leg advantage with a scintillating showing in Eindhoven. The hosts went closest to opening the scoring when Ismael Saibari powered against the bar, only for Arsenal to take control with three goals in the space of 13 minutes via close-range finishes from Jurriën Timber, Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino.

Noa Lang's cool spot kick just before half-time gave PSV hope, only for Mikel Arteta's men to power clear once again, with captain Martin Ødegaard netting either side of Leandro Trossard's neat strike and sub Riccardo Calafiori adding a seventh late on.

Player of the Match: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Second leg

12/03: Arsenal vs PSV

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Atleti

The reigning champions hold the advantage after a derby victory which featured three superb goals. Rodrygo needed just four minutes to score the first, finding the far corner of the net for the hosts after an electric run inside the penalty area. Julián Alvarez then equalised from a similar angle just after the half hour for his 15th goal in 26 Champions League appearances.

Brahim Díaz showed dazzling feet to evade three markers and curl in the 55th-minute winner, sealing Los Blancos’ sixth successive victory in the competition.

Player of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Second leg

12/03: Atleti vs Real Madrid

Full knockout bracket

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa

Aston Villa bring a commanding lead back to Birmingham after two late goals sealed victory in Bruges. The visitors took an early lead when Leon Bailey struck a half-volley in the third minute, but Maxim De Cuyper responded with a slotted finish nine minutes later.

The second half was tightly contested, but Unai Emery's side were clinical in the closing stages. First, Morgan Rogers' whipped cross was diverted in as Brandon Mechele slid to block, before substitute Marco Asensio then converted a confident penalty on his first Champions League appearance for the club.

Player of the Match: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Second leg

12/03: Aston Villa vs Club Brugge

Highlights: B. Dortmund 1-1 Lille

Hákon Arnar Haraldsson's second-half goal leaves this tie finely poised after an even first leg in Germany. The teams cancelled each other out initially, but Dortmund grew stronger as the first half wore on and led at the break through Karim Adeyemi's fifth Champions League goal of the season.

The visitors rallied after the restart, however, and secured a draw when Jonathan David slipped in Icelandic international Haraldsson, who just about kept his balance to poke the ball past Gregor Kobel.

Player of the Match: Hákon Arnar Haraldsson (Lille)

Second leg

12/03: Lille vs Borussia Dortmund