Atleti vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Atleti host Real Madrid with a quarter-final place up for grabs in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Match at a glance When: 12 March (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

Who: The three-time Europa League winners against the Champions League holders.

First leg result: Real Madrid 2-1 Atleti

Next: Winners face Arsenal/PSV in quarter-finals

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Brahim Díaz's strike ensured Real Madrid marked their record 500th European Cup/Champions League match with their first win over Atleti this season, following two tightly contested La Liga draws. While last season's Spanish domestic cup knockout ties were evenly split, Los Blancos have dominated their meetings in Europe – pipping their cross-town rivals to the trophy in the 2014 and 2016 finals, and eliminating them in 2015 and 2017.

Earning a "small advantage...was our objective," assessed Carlo Ancelotti. However, the tie "isn't over by any means" states Díaz, as they make the short journey to Estadio Metropolitano, where Atleti coach Diego Simeone is confident the home support will be ready "push us, give us energy".

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Atleti

Possible line-ups

Atleti: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez



Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Raúl Asencio, Mendy; Modrić, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Form guide

Atleti

Form: LLWDWD

Latest: Getafe 2-1 Atlético de Madrid, La Liga, 09/03



Real Madrid

Form: WWLWWW

Latest: Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, 09/03

Rodrygo: 'Atleti surprised us today'

What the coaches say

Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "We failed to take better advantage when we had control of the game [in the first leg]. It is always a boost to play at home. Our supporters push us, give us energy. We will need our people."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "It's not easy against Atleti's defence. My strikers, Kylian [Mbappé] and Vinícius [Júnior], worked and worked. They'll be ready to do the same next week. Matches like this are always in the balance. It's Atleti, a team of maximum European level. You can't imagine you're going to finish it in the first leg. We've taken a small advantage – that was our objective."

Match stats and facts