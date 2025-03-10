Atleti vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday, March 10, 2025
Article summary
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, form and coaches' views ahead of the round of 16 second leg.
Article top media content
Article body
Atleti host Real Madrid with a quarter-final place up for grabs in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.
Match at a glance
When: 12 March (21:00 CET)
Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
What: Champions League round of 16 second leg
Who: The three-time Europa League winners against the Champions League holders.
First leg result: Real Madrid 2-1 Atleti
Next: Winners face Arsenal/PSV in quarter-finals
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Brahim Díaz's strike ensured Real Madrid marked their record 500th European Cup/Champions League match with their first win over Atleti this season, following two tightly contested La Liga draws. While last season's Spanish domestic cup knockout ties were evenly split, Los Blancos have dominated their meetings in Europe – pipping their cross-town rivals to the trophy in the 2014 and 2016 finals, and eliminating them in 2015 and 2017.
Earning a "small advantage...was our objective," assessed Carlo Ancelotti. However, the tie "isn't over by any means" states Díaz, as they make the short journey to Estadio Metropolitano, where Atleti coach Diego Simeone is confident the home support will be ready "push us, give us energy".
Possible line-ups
Atleti: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez
Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Raúl Asencio, Mendy; Modrić, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Form guide
Form: LLWDWD
Latest: Getafe 2-1 Atlético de Madrid, La Liga, 09/03
Form: WWLWWW
Latest: Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, 09/03
What the coaches say
Diego Simeone, Atleti coach: "We failed to take better advantage when we had control of the game [in the first leg]. It is always a boost to play at home. Our supporters push us, give us energy. We will need our people."
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "It's not easy against Atleti's defence. My strikers, Kylian [Mbappé] and Vinícius [Júnior], worked and worked. They'll be ready to do the same next week. Matches like this are always in the balance. It's Atleti, a team of maximum European level. You can't imagine you're going to finish it in the first leg. We've taken a small advantage – that was our objective."