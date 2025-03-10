Lille vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Lille and Dortmund will settle their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Match at a glance When: 12 March (18:45 CET)﻿

Where: Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve d'Ascq

What: Champions League round of 16 second leg

Who: A standout league phase performer against the 1997 Champions League winners

First leg: B. Dortmund 1-1 Lille

Next: Winners face Benfica or Barcelona in quarter-finals

What do you need to know?

The first leg was Dortmund's season in microcosm – irresistible one minute, anything but the next. "It wasn't a good game at all," rued captain Emre Can. "There wasn't enough intensity on the ball, we were far too passive... We can and must do much better."

For the first 45 minutes the German side were, and Karim Adeyemi's half-volley was the least they deserved at the break. Lille responded impressively, however, moving the ball with confidence and menace. Hákon Arnar Haraldsson earned a 1-1 draw that means the French side, playing front of their own fans, are narrow favourites to reach the last eight for the first time.

Highlights: B. Dortmund 1-1 Lille

Possible line-ups

Lille: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Mukau, Mbappé; David﻿



B. Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson; Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy

Form guide

Lille

Form: WDLWWL

Latest: Lille 1-0 Montpellier, Ligue 1, 09/03

B. Dortmund

Form: LDWWDL

Latest: Dortmund 0-1 Augsburg, Bundesliga, 08/03

Top scorer: Watch every Guirassy Champions League goal this season

What the coaches say

Bruno Génésio, Lille coach: "We played a good game [in the first leg], especially in the second half. The 1-1 draw has put us in a very good position for the second leg, but we will have to deliver a very big game at home if we want to reach the quarter-finals."

Niko Kovač, Dortmund coach: "There are no more weak opponents [when you reach the last 16]. We can build on the good first leg accordingly. We're expecting a very tough task in Lille and we expect to progress in the end. I'm definitely satisfied with the development of my team, even if there are setbacks like in the second half [of the first leg]."

Match stats and facts