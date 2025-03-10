Lille vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday, March 10, 2025
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, form and coaches' views ahead of the round of 16 second leg.
Lille and Dortmund will settle their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie at Stade Pierre Mauroy.
Match at a glance
When: 12 March (18:45 CET)
Where: Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve d'Ascq
What: Champions League round of 16 second leg
Who: A standout league phase performer against the 1997 Champions League winners
First leg: B. Dortmund 1-1 Lille
Next: Winners face Benfica or Barcelona in quarter-finals
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
The first leg was Dortmund's season in microcosm – irresistible one minute, anything but the next. "It wasn't a good game at all," rued captain Emre Can. "There wasn't enough intensity on the ball, we were far too passive... We can and must do much better."
For the first 45 minutes the German side were, and Karim Adeyemi's half-volley was the least they deserved at the break. Lille responded impressively, however, moving the ball with confidence and menace. Hákon Arnar Haraldsson earned a 1-1 draw that means the French side, playing front of their own fans, are narrow favourites to reach the last eight for the first time.
Possible line-ups
Lille: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Mukau, Mbappé; David
B. Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson; Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy
Form guide
Form: WDLWWL
Latest: Lille 1-0 Montpellier, Ligue 1, 09/03
Form: LDWWDL
Latest: Dortmund 0-1 Augsburg, Bundesliga, 08/03
What the coaches say
Bruno Génésio, Lille coach: "We played a good game [in the first leg], especially in the second half. The 1-1 draw has put us in a very good position for the second leg, but we will have to deliver a very big game at home if we want to reach the quarter-finals."
Niko Kovač, Dortmund coach: "There are no more weak opponents [when you reach the last 16]. We can build on the good first leg accordingly. We're expecting a very tough task in Lille and we expect to progress in the end. I'm definitely satisfied with the development of my team, even if there are setbacks like in the second half [of the first leg]."