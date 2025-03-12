Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League quarter-final ties and dates confirmed

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Arsenal vs Real Madrid and Bayern vs Inter are among the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties.

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties have been confirmed following the conclusion of the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Champions League quarter-finals

FIRST LEGS

8 April
Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Bayern München vs Inter

9 April
Paris vs Aston Villa
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

SECOND LEGS

15 April
Aston Villa vs Paris
Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

16 April
Real Madrid vs Arsenal
Inter vs Bayern München

All games kick off at 21:00 CET

The road to Munich

Semi-finals (29/30 April & 6/7 May)
Arsenal/Real Madrid vs Paris/Aston Villa
Barcelona/Dortmund vs Bayern/Inter

The semi-finals match schedule will be communicated on 17 April, after the return legs of the quarter-finals.

Final (Saturday 31 May)
Munich Football Arena, Munich

