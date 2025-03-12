Champions League quarter-final ties and dates confirmed

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties have been confirmed following the conclusion of the round of 16 on Wednesday.

The road to Munich

Semi-finals (29/30 April & 6/7 May)

Arsenal/Real Madrid vs Paris/Aston Villa

Barcelona/Dortmund vs Bayern/Inter

The semi-finals match schedule will be communicated on 17 April, after the return legs of the quarter-finals.

Final (Saturday 31 May)

Munich Football Arena, Munich



