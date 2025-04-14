Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday, April 14, 2025
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.
Borussia Dortmund host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 15 April at 21:00 CET.
Match at a glance
When: Tuesday 15 April (21:00 CET)
Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg
Who: The 1997 European champions Dortmund versus five-time winners Barcelona
First leg: Barcelona 4-0 Dortmund
Next: Winners face Bayern or Inter in semi-finals
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Barcelona's attacking trident were at their formidable best in the first leg with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski (2) and Lamine Yamal all on target, taking their combined tally to 27 so far in the Champions League this season. Hansi Flick's side are now unbeaten in their last 24 matches in all competitions (W20 D4) – all in 2025 – and Dortmund have the unenviable task of trying to become only the second team in the competition's history to overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit.
The first-leg scoreline was harsh on BVB, who had several presentable chances of their own, and Niko Kovač will believe his side can trouble the Catalan club again. They can also draw on a four-goal home showing, and progression, from their quarter-final second leg last season against Spanish opposition, Atleti on that occasion. However, Dortmund have won only four of their last 18 UEFA club competition matches against Spanish teams (D5 L9).
Possible line-ups
Dortmund: Kobel; Süle, Can, Anton; Ryerson, Nmecha, Svensson, Chukwuemeka, Gross; Beier, Guirassy
Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Beier, Bensebaini, Couto, Guirassy, Ryerson, Sabitzer
Barcelona: Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsi, Inigo Martínez, Martín; de Jong; López, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
Misses next match if booked: Iñigo Martínez
Form guide
Dortmund
Form: DLWWLW
Latest: Bayern 2-2 Dortmund, Bundesliga, 12/04
Barcelona
Form: WWDWWW
Latest: Leganés 0-1 Barcelona, La Liga, 12/04
What the coaches say
Niko Kovač, Dortmund manager: "Defeats always hurt, especially big ones. But I saw some good things out there and now it's my job to communicate them to my players. We need to defend together. If we don't do that with intensity against a team like this, who have more than one world-class player, then it's too difficult. I saw players of mine running hard, working hard and having some goal chances."
Hansi Flick, Barcelona manager: "We're not through yet. Winning by this many goals is important and, when a team plays as well as that, goals normally do flow. We aren't thinking we are through because you simply never know what might happen. Football is madness. We'll be determined to play like this again next week."
Reporter's view
Matthias Rötters, match reporter
BVB need a miracle, and although Dortmund's stadium is known for miracles, this feels like a task that is at least one size too big. Niko Kovač's side have already lost 3-2 at home to Barcelona in the league phase, so few will be in any doubt as to the size of the task that awaits them in what has been a difficult season.