Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Champions League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Borussia Dortmund host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 15 April at 21:00 CET.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 15 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg﻿

Who: The 1997 European champions Dortmund versus five-time winners Barcelona

First leg: Barcelona 4-0 Dortmund

Next: Winners face Bayern or Inter in semi-finals

What do you need to know?

Barcelona's attacking trident were at their formidable best in the first leg with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski (2) and Lamine Yamal all on target, taking their combined tally to 27 so far in the Champions League this season. Hansi Flick's side are now unbeaten in their last 24 matches in all competitions (W20 D4) – all in 2025 – and Dortmund have the unenviable task of trying to become only the second team in the competition's history to overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit.

The first-leg scoreline was harsh on BVB, who had several presentable chances of their own, and Niko Kovač will believe his side can trouble the Catalan club again. They can also draw on a four-goal home showing, and progression, from their quarter-final second leg last season against Spanish opposition, Atleti on that occasion. However, Dortmund have won only four of their last 18 UEFA club competition matches against Spanish teams (D5 L9).

Possible line-ups

Dortmund: Kobel; Süle, Can, Anton; Ryerson, Nmecha, Svensson, Chukwuemeka, Gross; Beier, Guirassy

Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Beier, Bensebaini, Couto, Guirassy, Ryerson, Sabitzer



Barcelona: Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsi, Inigo Martínez, Martín; de Jong; López, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Misses next match if booked: Iñigo Martínez

Form guide

Dortmund

Form: DLWWLW﻿

Latest: Bayern 2-2 Dortmund, Bundesliga, 12/04﻿



Barcelona

Form: WWDWWW﻿

Latest: Leganés 0-1 Barcelona, La Liga, 12/04

What the coaches say

Niko Kovač, Dortmund manager: "Defeats always hurt, especially big ones. But I saw some good things out there and now it's my job to communicate them to my players. We need to defend together. If we don't do that with intensity against a team like this, who have more than one world-class player, then it's too difficult. I saw players of mine running hard, working hard and having some goal chances."

Hansi Flick, Barcelona manager: "We're not through yet. Winning by this many goals is important and, when a team plays as well as that, goals normally do flow. We aren't thinking we are through because you simply never know what might happen. Football is madness. We'll be determined to play like this again next week."

Reporter's view

Matthias Rötters, match reporter

BVB need a miracle, and although Dortmund's stadium is known for miracles, this feels like a task that is at least one size too big. Niko Kovač's side have already lost 3-2 at home to Barcelona in the league phase, so few will be in any doubt as to the size of the task that awaits them in what has been a difficult season.

Match stats and facts