Inter vs Barcelona: Inter's heroes of 2010 and 2025

Many comparisons have been drawn between Inter's current UEFA Champions League campaign and the one which ended with their triumph under José Mourinho back in 2010, especially now that the Nerazzurri have reached the final after beating the same opponents – Barcelona – in epic fashion.

Having had the privilege to witness both of those semi-finals as UEFA.com's Inter reporter, I was struck by three similarities as I struggled to take in what just happened. Above all the equaliser, when the 37-year-old, left-footed centre-back Francesco Acerbi moved like a striker inside the Barcelona box to send the tie to extra time with a perfect right-footed finish and set up Inter's 4-3 win at San Siro.

Those incredible saves

In 2010, Mourinho's Inter beat Barcelona 3-1 in the first leg before booking their tickets for the final courtesy of a masterpiece in the art of defending at Camp Nou. The Nerazzurri lost 1-0 despite playing with ten men for over an hour, thanks in part to an epic save from Brazilian goalkeeper Júlio César to deny a certain Lionel Messi.

Yann Sommer made a series of great saves at San Siro but the sensational one to stop Lamine Yamal in extra time is up there with Júlio César's, and not only because of the quality of the opponent he repelled. "The last one was a bit special," Sommer admitted. "Yamal is a very strong player; he always comes in and shoots. I'm glad the ball didn't go in. Today many teams would have died at 3-2. We didn't give up."

Yann Sommer (left) saves from Lamine Yamal Getty Images

Argentinian soul and goals

Mourinho’s Inter had a strong Argentinian core in the form of captain Javier Zanetti, Walter Samuel, Esteban Cambiasso and Diego Milito. In the current team, Lautaro Martínez has been combining Zanetti's leadership skills with Milito's goals. The 27-year-old Martínez became Inter's all-time top Champions League/European Cup goalscorer last night, surpassing Nerazzurri great Sandro Mazzola as he opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the competition for Inter, just six days after suffering a thigh injury which seemed to have ruled him out of the return leg.

"I cried a lot with my wife and kids [after the injury], but I promised that I would play today," he said. "Even my mum was worried; she called me in the morning and I didn't answer. Now she'll send me a thousand messages. Barcelona are strong, but Inter have been raising our level for five years. Today we were almost out for a moment, but this team doesn't die." Milito struck twice in the final against Bayern back in 2010. 'El Toro' will certainly try to emulate him in Munich.

Lautaro Martínez after putting Inter ahead Getty Images

An arrow on the right flank

Maicon scored Inter's third goal in the first leg of that 2009/10 semi-final and tormented the Barcelona defence with his continuous runs down the right flank. However, what Denzel Dumfries produced in both legs of this season's contest was something else.

The Dutchman bagged two goals and laid on three assists in Inter's 7-6 aggregate triumph. "An incredible match; 13 goals in two games is incredible," he said. "I'm proud of the team. For me, they were two good matches. I did everything for the team – I suffered, I did everything to win, I am very happy."

I’m not sure "very happy" is quite enough to describe how Inter fans feel after this epic game.