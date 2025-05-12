Champions League final referee: István Kovács

The UEFA Referees Committee has appointed Romania's István Kovács to referee the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris and Inter, to be played at the Munich Football Arena, Germany, on Saturday 31 May. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET.

Paris vs Inter build-up

The 40-year-old, an international referee since 2010, will be officiating his third UEFA club competition final after his appointment as the referee for the 2024 UEFA Europa League final in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, between Atalanta and Leverkusen, and the 2022 UEFA Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord in Tirana, Albania. He has refereed seven Champions League matches this season, including the round of 16 second leg between Liverpool and Paris.

2025 UEFA Champions League final refereeing team

Referee: István Kovács (Romania)﻿

Assistants: Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi (both from Romania)﻿

Fourth Official: Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro (Portugal)

Reserve AR: Bruno Miguel Alves Jesus (Portugal)

VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (Netherlands)

Assistant VAR: Catalin Sorin Popa (Romania)

VAR Support: Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands)

