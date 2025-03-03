2025 UEFA Champions League final: When, where, teams, format

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season concludes in Munich, Germany, on Saturday 31 May 2025. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

Who will contest the 2025 Champions League final?

The identity of the finalists will be confirmed when the semi-finals conclude on Wednesday 7 May. You can plot the route to the final here.

Where is the 2025 Champions League final?

The highlight of European football's club calendar returns to Munich for the first time since 2012, when Chelsea defied home advantage to beat Bayern on penalties.

Completed on 30 April 2005, the Munich Football Arena is located on Werner-Heisenberg-Allee and belongs to Bayern München. It staged four games at UEFA EURO 2020 and, since it was also a venue for UEFA EURO 2024, became the first stadium in history to host matches in consecutive UEFA European Championships. Its capacity for that tournament was 66,000.

2012 final highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Bayern (4-3 pens)

How to watch the Champions League final

Details of where to watch the Champions League final will be available here.

Will there be extra time and penalties in the Champions League final?

If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. If scores remains level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Where will the other 2025 finals be held?

2025 Europa League final: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain

2025 Conference League final: Stadion Wrocław, Wroclaw, Poland

2025 Women's Champions League final: ﻿Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

What do the Champions League winners get?

The current UEFA Champions League trophy, which stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg, will be presented to the winners.

The 2024/25 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

Champions League roll of honour