Official Munich UEFA Champions League final jersey revealed

With the 2025 UEFA Champions League final set to light up Munich on 31 May, a special-edition official licensed jersey has been unveiled to mark the occasion – available both physically and virtually.

Official UCL Online Store

The Munich '25 Champions League final jersey celebrates the host city's identity with a bold design rooted in Bavarian heritage and the iconic Champions League branding.

Available from 13 May, this limited-edition jersey is sold exclusively via the Champions League online store and at official on-site retail stands in Munich during the lead-up to the final. For fans around the world, the jersey can also be worn virtually in EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Ultimate Team™, where it will be featured as part of a limited-time in-game campaign running from 24 to 31 May.

Alongside the kit, players will unlock a customisable in-game vanity items package, allowing them to represent the spirit of the ultimate stage of European club football through their Ultimate Team squad.

Inspired by the rich visual culture of Bavaria, the jersey's base pattern incorporates the unmistakable Bavarian lozenge, a hallmark of the region's identity. These geometric forms include expressive brush strokes, a nod to the vibrant visual language of the Champions League final brand identity.

Adorning the chest are two powerful symbols: a stylised illustration of the Munich Football Arena on the right and the iconic Champions League starball placed over the heart on the left – a nod to the passion that fuels the tournament.

At the centre, the striking Munich 2025 final host city spray logo anchors the jersey, capturing the energy and anticipation of this season's ultimate footballing stage. The official sleeve patches and the number 25 on the back finish off the piece.

Whether worn by fans in the stands, on the streets or virtually in-game, the Munich '25 jersey is more than just a shirt – it's a tribute to a city steeped in football tradition and the pinnacle moment of this season's European club football.