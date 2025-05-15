When does the Champions League final start where you are? What time is kick-off?
Thursday, May 15, 2025
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final takes place on Saturday 31 May.
The 2025 UEFA Champions League final at the Munich Football Arena between Paris and Inter will kick off at 21:00 CET on Saturday 31 May.
According to article 25.06 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, all UEFA Champions League games from the quarter-finals onwards kick off at 21:00 CET unless exceptions are made by the UEFA administration.
Matches in the league phase, knockout phase play-offs and the round of 16 can kick off at 18:45 CET or 21:00 CET, although the fixtures on the last matchday of the league phase are played simultaneously on Wednesday at 21:00 CET (Articles 25.03 – 25.05). Again, exceptions to these rules can be set by the UEFA administration.