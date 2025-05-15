Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

When does the Champions League final start where you are? What time is kick-off?

Thursday, May 15, 2025

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final takes place on Saturday 31 May.

The 2025 UEFA Champions League final at the Munich Football Arena between Paris and Inter will kick off at 21:00 CET on Saturday 31 May.

According to article 25.06 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, all UEFA Champions League games from the quarter-finals onwards kick off at 21:00 CET unless exceptions are made by the UEFA administration.

Final details

Matches in the league phase, knockout phase play-offs and the round of 16 can kick off at 18:45 CET or 21:00 CET, although the fixtures on the last matchday of the league phase are played simultaneously on Wednesday at 21:00 CET (Articles 25.03 – 25.05). Again, exceptions to these rules can be set by the UEFA administration.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025