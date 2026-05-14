Champions League finalists: Previous meetings between Paris and Arsenal

Either Paris or Arsenal will emerge victorious in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of their meeting in Budapest, we look back over their previous seven meetings across UEFA's club competitions.

Final build-up

Paris wins: 2

Arsenal wins: 2

Draws: 3

Paris goals: 7

Arsenal goals: 8

2024/25 Champions League

Paris 2-1 Arsenal, semi-final second leg

Arsenal 0-1 Paris, semi-final first leg

Arsenal 2-0 Paris, Matchday 2

First-half goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal a routine win in the inaugural league phase but Paris were a team transformed by the time they met again in the last four. Ousmane Dembélé took less than four minutes to prove that in London with the sole goal of the first leg and Luis Enrique's men pulled clear in the return. Fabián Ruiz's thumping strike midway through the first half and Achraf Hakimi's curling effort, shortly after Vitinha's penalty had been saved by David Raya, midway through the second half sealed the deal before Saka's consolation.

Highlights: Paris 2-1 Arsenal

2016/17 Champions League

Arsenal 2-2 Paris, Matchday 5

Paris 1-1 Arsenal, Matchday 1

The sides' first meeting in the competition started with a bang when Edinson Cavani glanced in Serge Aurier's cross after just 44 seconds but, in the second half, Alexis Sánchez's blistering finish was enough to give Arsenal a point with Olivier Giroud and Marco Verratti sent off in added time. There was nothing to separate them in the return either as Cavani's opener was overturned by Olivier Giroud's penalty and an unfortunate Verratti own goal either side of the break, before Alex Iwobi also put through his own net with 13 minutes remaining to make it 2-2. Both teams progressed comfortably to the knockout stages.

Matchday 5 highlights: Arsenal 2-2 Paris

1993/94 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup

Arsenal 1-0 Paris, semi-final second leg

Paris 1-1 Arsenal, semi-final first leg

The first leg of this semi-final was a tale of two headers, Ian Wright glancing in a free-kick to give Arsenal a 35th-minute lead only for David Ginola to flick in a near-post corner five minutes after half-time to leave the tie perfectly poised heading to London. There, Kevin Campbell headed in Lee Dixon's seventh-minute cross to send the Gunners to the final, where they would beat Parma 1-0 to secure their sole trophy in UEFA competition.

Lowdown on the contenders