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Champions League final: Watch Paris and Arsenal's previous appearances

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Details and match highlights from the European Cup/Champions League final appearances for the two contenders.

Arsenal's Sol Campbell and Paris' Désiré Doué after scoring in Champions League finals
Arsenal's Sol Campbell and Paris' Désiré Doué after scoring in Champions League finals

Paris will take part in the UEFA Champions League final for the third time in seven seasons, while Arsenal will be making their first appearance in the final for 20 years.

We look back over the 2026 finalists' previous deciders in European football's elite club competition, including that record-breaking night for the French champions last season.

Build-up to the final

Paris' previous Champions League finals

2020: Paris 0-1 Bayern
(Coman 59)

Kingsley Coman's goal against his old club settled a tight final in Lisbon. Thomas Tuchel's Paris looked to have the measure of Hansi Flick's side as Manuel Neuer made point-blank saves in the first half from Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. But Joshua Kimmich's teasing cross to the back post invited Coman to head low across Keylor Navas for the winner and Neuer then denied Marquinhos an equaliser.

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

2025: Paris 5-0 Inter
(Hakimi 12, Doué 20 63, Kvaratskhelia 73, Mayulu 86)

Paris' second final was quite the opposite to their first as Les Rouge-et-Bleu secured the biggest-ever margin of victory in a European Cup final. Achraf Hakimi's close-range finish and Désiré Doué's deflected drive had Luis Enrique's men two up inside 20 minutes and that was just the start. Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia raced away to add further goals and substitute Senny Mayulu drilled in a late fifth to cap a record-breaking evening in Munich.

2025 final highlights: Paris 5-0 Inter

Arsenal's previous Champions League final

2006: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal
(Eto'o 76, Belletti 81; Campbell 37)

Two goals in the final 15 minutes from Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti wrested victory from ten-man Arsenal at the Stade de France. Jens Lehmann brought down Eto'o in the 18th minute to become the first player to be sent off in a European Cup final but the Gunners then took the lead through Sol Campbell's header. However, Barça remained patient and substitute Henrik Larsson made the difference, creating goals for Eto'o and Belletti.

2006 final highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal

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