Simone Inzaghi on Inter's Champions League run, final opponents Paris and captain Lautaro Martínez

Simone Inzaghi enjoyed highs as a UEFA Champions League player – four goals in a single game for Lazio against Marseille springs to mind – but it is as a coach that he has reached the higher echelons.

He is only the second coach in Inter's decorated history to lead the Nerazzurri to two European Cup finals in three seasons, following the great Helenio Herrera. Having fallen short against Manchester City in 2023, the 49-year-old is determined to go one step further this time with a team that have brought opponents to their knees and audiences to their feet this season.

How proud are you to lead Inter to a second Champions League final in three years?

We're very satisfied. We've had a great few years and two Champions League finals is the fruit of our labours, reward for the hard work and sacrifice everyone has made. We all share the achievement – our players, the club as a whole and, of course, our amazing fans.

Have Inter grown and learned from defeat in the 2023 final in Istanbul?

We remember that final like it was yesterday, when we matched a very strong team in Manchester City. On balance, we probably deserved to at least take it to extra time. That experience was important – our performance in such a high-level game helped us learn a lot about what we're capable of.

How has the team evolved since that defeat?

We're clearly a different team to the one [when I arrived] four years ago. We've all improved and that's mainly thanks to the players, who put an incredible amount of effort into every training session. We're a slightly older team, which helps a lot in key moments of big matches, as we've seen recently.

How do you sum up Inter's route to the final?

It's been a long journey and we got here step by step. What everyone remembers most is the last two games against Barcelona, but if I go back to the quarter-finals against Bayern München, that was incredibly tough too. They're a great team – well-organised, physical. For us, that quarter-final felt like a final. Those [last] four matches were played at an incredible intensity.

How do you keep the players calm in decisive games like those?

I have a great group of players, great men that always perform as well as they can. They always try to remain level-headed, which is crucial because a game of football is determined by the choices you make at certain moments. I'm lucky to have players that always stay level-headed and in the moment.

You have taught this squad a lot over the past four years, but what have you learned from them?

I have learned that hard work always pays off, because the dedication they put into their work is the first thing a group must have. My staff and I always try to stimulate them in the best possible way, but it's them who put so much effort into every training session.

What do you make of Paris Saint-Germain?

They are a very strong, complete team with a great coach in Luis Enrique. They are a team with a lot of talent, so we will have to play the perfect game and try to stay in the contest throughout. We are full of respect for them, but we will play the final as well as possible; with lots of respect, but absolutely no fear.

What would it mean for Inter to lift this trophy?

It would be the crowning achievement of a great job that started four years ago. We know it will be a very important final and we are desperate to make our fans really happy. We will give it our all.