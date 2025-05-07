Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
2025 UEFA Champions League final: All you need to know

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final between Paris and Inter will take place at the Munich Football Arena.

The UEFA Champions League trophy on show at the Munich Football Arena
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season concludes in Munich, Germany, on Saturday 31 May 2025 when Paris take on Inter. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

Final build-up

Who will contest the 2025 Champions League final?

Paris will face Inter in the final. Inter were the first side to book their place in the decider courtesy of their incredible 7-6 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the semi-finals. The following night, Paris joined them thanks to a 3-1 overall success against Arsenal.

Barcelona vs Inter: Every goal from the epic semi-final

Where is the 2025 Champions League final?

The highlight of European football's club calendar returns to Munich for the first time since 2012, when Chelsea defied home advantage to beat Bayern on penalties.

Completed on 30 April 2005, the Munich Football Arena is located on Werner-Heisenberg-Allee and belongs to Bayern München. It staged four games at UEFA EURO 2020 and, since it was also a venue for UEFA EURO 2024, became the first stadium in history to host matches in consecutive UEFA European Championships. Its capacity for that tournament was 66,000.

2012 final highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Bayern (4-3 pens)

How to watch the Champions League final

Details of where to watch the Champions League final will be available here.

Will there be extra time and penalties in the Champions League final?

If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. If scores remains level after extra time, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Great Champions League final goals

Where will the other 2025 finals be held?

2025 Europa League final: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain
2025 Conference League final: Stadion Wrocław, Wroclaw, Poland
2025 Women's Champions League final: ﻿Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

What do the Champions League winners get?

The current UEFA Champions League trophy, which stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg, will be presented to the winners.

The 2024/25 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

Champions League winner rebalancing

Live 05/05/2025

What happens if the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League winners have already earned a league phase place via their domestic league position?

Who will perform before the Champions League final?

Legendary rock band LINKIN PARK will take to the stage ahead of the most anticipated club match of the season when they headline the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®.

LINKIN PARK to headline Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®


