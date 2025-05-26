Matchday Menu: Ruud Gullit's Champions League final picks

A two-time European Cup winner with AC Milan, Ruud Gullit reveals the pre-match meals that powered him to success and analyses the key match-ups ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter in the penultimate episode of the Just Eat Matchday Menu series.

Matchday Menu

Matchday meals, featuring Marco van Basten and ice cream indulgence

Gullit kept it simple for his pre-match meal, fuelling up with salad and pasta finished with olive oil and parmesan cheese. Some of his team-mates, however, stood out for their experimental tastes and extreme appetites.

"The one who ate the most was [Marco] van Basten," says Gullit, revealing how his club and Dutch international team-mate was more than just goal-hungry. "He wanted everything. We had risotto and we had pasta. He wanted both! He wanted half of the plate with the pasta, and half was with risotto."

A UEFA EURO 1988 winner alongside the prolific striker, Gullit understands his compatriot's enthusiasm for the food at Milan, revealing his own passion for one of the delights on offer at the club's training ground, Milanello.

"Our sponsor was Motta and Motta is an ice cream. So, we had a machine of fresh ice cream there," Gullit recalls. "Sometimes, during the evening, we went back in the kitchen to get some ice cream – I couldn't resist that."

Marco van Basten (left) and Ruud Gullit won back-to-back European Cups with Milan Getty Images

Champions League final excitement: key tactical battles

"It's final time, and the biggest night in European football has arrived," beams Gullit as he sinks his teeth into the details of Paris and Inter's mouth-watering Champions League final match-up.

"This final excites me. Two teams that have two different styles, and that score a lot of goals," the 62-year-old continues. "The most important tactical battle will be midfield. The midfield of Paris is fantastic; they controlled most of the [semi-final] against Arsenal.

"For Paris, the player who runs the midfield is Vitinha. I think that, for Inter, it's not only one player. I think it's the defence that does really well. And, of course, attacking-wise, they have some good strikers. But most of the passes in the end come from [Denzel] Dumfries, so Paris have to be careful on that side."

Latest: Paris vs Inter

FoodBallers: Martínez or Dembélé?

In the Champions League final edition of FoodBallers, Gullit compares nine-goal Lautaro Martínez with Paris' leading scorer Ousmane Dembélé, represented by pineapple and raspberries respectively.

Tucking in to some delicious pineapple, Gullit highlights the aerial ability, finishing and touch of Martínez, though he gives the edge to Dembélé on dribbling and skills by nibbling at some raspberries.

Asked to choose between the free-scoring forwards, Gullit opts for Inter's World Cup-winning Argentinian. "The best forward is Martínez; he's a real forward," he explains. "Dembélé played there this year. He did really, really well, but I want to see him doing it another year."

Lautaro Martínez has captained Inter to the Champions League final Getty Images

Resilient, experienced Inter will be tough to beat

Though he expects a close match, Gullit gives Inter the edge heading into the Munich showpiece, Simone Inzaghi's side returning to the final with hopes of redeeming their 2023 loss to Manchester City.

"I think Inter will win the final because they have much more experience," he says of the three-time European champions. "They can, if they have to, defend very well. If Inter get one goal up, it's difficult to get through."

Final mentality

Part of the Milan team that won back-to-back European Cups in 1988/89 and 1989/90, Gullit knows a thing or two about navigating the pressure of a final. The key, he says, is to remain calm and trust in your preparation.

"First of all, when you go to a final, you have to enjoy it. You have to enjoy the occasion," he advises, adding: "Second, don't do anything stupid. Don't try to show yourself or whatever. It's a team effort, so stick to your plan – what you have to do for the team. And, if you do that, and the opposition is better, so be it. At least do what you have to do."