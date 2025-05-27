Ousmane Dembélé on Paris' UEFA Champions League final against Inter

At 28, Ousmane Dembélé has seen plenty of UEFA Champions League action, but as he approaches his first final, against Inter at the Munich Football Arena, the striker knows this is something extra special.

Since 2023, the forward has been part of Luis Enrique's revitalised side, with the coach giving him a new free role in attack this season, to dramatic effect – eight of his 20 European goals have come in this season's competition.

Final countdown: All the latest

On the Champions League

Out of my ten seasons as a professional, I've played in the Champions League nine times so this is quite outstanding. Hopefully it will go on like this until the end of my career. As it's the greatest competition, you always want to play it. You never get used to it, especially until you win it. Then, you want to win it next year.

I made my debut with Borussia [Dortmund]. I remember my first match – it was against Legia Warszawa. The atmosphere was crazy there. Then I played the Champions League with Barcelona where the motto was to win. And now, with Paris Saint-Germain, I've played two semi-finals and will play the final this year.

All Dembélé's Champions League goals this season

On his two years at Paris

The coach came here with a very clear idea. [Luis Enrique] has changed a lot of things in the team and the players' mindset has changed a lot as well. We always try to give our all, especially as we have the ambition here at Paris Saint-Germain to win this trophy for the first time.

I have changed a lot, especially when it comes to my position [on the pitch], my style of play, etc. He gives me a lot of advice, and yes, I have changed a lot of things in my game, even though I'm still using my natural skills. And this is paying off. The coach gives me the freedom to go everywhere on the pitch. I'm not forced to remain at the point of the attack like a No9. I just try to create space and to cause a bit of chaos in midfield.

Ousmane Dembélé has a new role under Luis Enrique (right) Anadolu via Getty Images

On his fellow Paris forwards Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola

Kvaratskhelia and Doué have come here and have adapted very quickly to the way the team plays and to what the coach asks us to do. We really enjoy playing together, attacking and defending together. We are hungry for trophies. We really have that winning mentality, so we're pushing each other. The competition within the team is essential so that the players can give their best.

All Paris' 2024/25 Champions League goals

On the final in Munich

[In the tunnel before the match, there will be] a lot of focus, I think, but also some smiles because these are matches we want to play, matches we've been dreaming of as children. Playing a final in the Champions League is amazing. A lot of focus and a lot of pride too. And hopefully we'll win this match.

Hopefully. But it won't be easy against this Inter team — a really difficult team to play against. I've been watching them the whole season as I have my good friend [Marcus] Thuram who plays there. It's a very difficult team to play against but everything can happen in a final. Will me and Thuram we be friends after kick-off? Not on the pitch, no. Not in the final.