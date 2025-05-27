Lautaro Martínez on Inter's UEFA Champions League final against Paris

Inter captain Lautaro Martínez played through the pain to help his side overcome Barcelona and reach the UEFA Champions League final, and the 27-year-old is hoping a different kind of pain can inspire them against Paris at the Munich Football Arena.

Losing finalists in 2023, Simone Inzaghi's Inter have shown immense determination to maintain their progress in Europe, and the Argentinian is hoping that this will be their year.

Final countdown: All the latest

On shaking off injury to play in the semi-final decider against Barcelona

I spent two days at home crying because the first two days were really hard. My leg was in so much pain, I couldn't lift it. Thanks to the doctors and physios who did a great job - and worked overtime – I could go into the game, not at 100%, but in the best conditions [possible].

When [Barcelona took the lead] in the 87th minute, I just couldn't believe it, because it [had] looked like it was all going in our favour, as we'd taken the lead in both games by two goals. But my team-mates showed, once again, so much strength and resolve to equalise and take the game to extra time. We deserved to reach the final because of the sacrifice we put in and how hard we worked as a team. I'm honestly so proud of this team and this club, and I hope that we can put the icing on the cake [by winning the Champions League final].

Barcelona vs Inter: Every goal from the epic semi-final

On losing in the 2023 Champions League final

We knew of our strength, our characteristics, our game and we reached a final against an opponent who, at that time, was one of the best in the world, Manchester City. [People] said that Manchester City was obviously the favourite, but that Inter were going to lose by a lot of goals. The truth is that we played an even game where – in my opinion – we deserved more. But that game gave us a lot of strength, and a lot of knowledge as to what as a group, as a team, we could do.

This year, since this competition started, we have once again faced great teams in stadiums with very trying conditions, and we have always shown our game, our characteristics. The truth is that we deserve to be in a Champions League final, again, thanks to the work and sacrifice we have made.

2023 final highlights: Man City 1-0 Inter

Lautaro Martínez on Inter coach Simone Inzaghi He's a coach who doesn't make things simple on a day-to-day basis, which means that if we're training with a smile, it's a positive. He really does have something special. He is a winning coach and that, for me, is the most important thing.

On final opponents Paris

They're a strong, compact team who attack and defend well, so we need to be wary of them. Some of their players from the midfield onwards are key, disruptive players. We know many of them; they've played in Italy. We need to look at their strengths and weaknesses, which we can take advantage of to make it a great match and final. Above all we need to enjoy it, because it's been a tough competition and we've reached the final twice in the past three years, so we deserve it. We've put in the work, are humble and want to continue growing.

All Lautaro Martínez's Champions League goals this season

On how it would feel to win the trophy

It will be an incredible feeling because I experienced the final in Istanbul and the World Cup final in Qatar, and these are unique moments that stay with you forever. To experience another final of this scale, in this competition, is going to be incredible.

It's a dream that is within our reach again, and I don't even want to think about whether I'm going to achieve this goal that we all want, and one that has been missing from Inter for such a long time. I really want to enjoy the moment, this final, this game. Then if it comes to fruition, it'll be a dream come true.