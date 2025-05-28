Dreaming big: How the Champions League benefits clubs all over Europe

When Welsh side The New Saints began gearing up for Champions League qualifying last July, the club’s ambitious chairman Mike Harris set a dizzyingly high bar for his team. Exactly how far did he want TNS to go in the competition? "To win it!" Harris told the AFP. "It’s the dream that makes football exciting."

Based in England but competing in the Welsh top-flight, TNS were one of 81 clubs from 53 different nations to feel captivated by the lure of Champions League glory this season. Just five weeks after Real Madrid beat Dortmund at Wembley to claim their 15th European title, the Welsh champions were one of 28 teams to get the ball rolling again on a competition that never sleeps.

While much of the continent was glued to the semi-finals of EURO 2024, TNS welcomed Montenegrin side Dečić to Park Hall in Oswestry for their first qualifying round opener. Brad Young scored twice in a 3-0 victory to give the hosts a healthy cushion, and the former Aston Villa striker was on target again in Podgorica the following week as the Saints drew 1-1 to seal progress.

The thrill of European nights

Anyone doubting the importance of the occasion only had to listen to manager Craig Harrison after full time. "I’m massively, massively proud," he said, TNS having set up a prestigious tie against Hungarian giants Ferencváros.

"It’s not often I’m lost for words but I’m really struggling at this moment because I’m quite emotional." Craig Harrison, The New Saints manager

For a club with just 300 season ticket holders, the thrill of Champions League nights is undeniable, even in the qualifying phase.

The New Saints earned a tie against Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round Getty Images

Fair competition, fair rewards

The Saints’ adventure also underlined the value of the European sports model, with UEFA’s club competitions remaining open and fair to teams across the continent and rewarding achievement on the field of play.

Although Ferencváros proved too strong in the second round, Harrison and his players ultimately booked themselves a historic berth in the Conference League, becoming the first Cymru Premier club to reach the league phase/group stage of a European competition.

Success is its own reward, but TNS have felt the financial benefits of their continental feats too. Participating teams receive prize money based on results and, for clubs of their size, that can have a sweeping impact.

"The important thing is that we look strategically as to how that money is invested," TNS chief operating officer Ian Williams told UEFA.com. "We want to continue to build the stadium, but also look at our training facilities and build more pitches."

The New Saints made history by qualifying for the Conference League UEFA via Getty Images

This season, the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will generate net revenue of over €3.5bn. This figure is divided between the three competitions, with the Champions League accounting for almost 75% of the total.

Payments are then split between equal shares for all competing clubs, performance-related bonuses and "value pillar" payments based on country market values and individual club coefficients.

Financial benefits for all

Nor is it just the participating clubs who prosper. A new financial distribution model for the 2024–27 competition cycle ensures that teams not taking part in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League will be bolstered by an unprecedented increase in solidarity payments of 76%, rising from €175m in the 2021–24 cycle to €308m.

In TNS’ case, that means a timely financial boost for the 11 other teams in the Cymru Premier as the national league launches a new format ahead of the 2026/27 season. The funding will allow Welsh clubs to raise standards through upgraded facilities and budget for fulltime administrative staff. TNS themselves have also been able to turn their women’s team semi-professional.

By keeping overheads low, UEFA is able to reinvest 97.5% of its net revenue back into the European game. And, in addition to the three men’s club competitions, the European Championship provides a financial boost for the European game at all levels too.

UEFA EURO generates benefit payments for clubs throughout the European football pyramid Getty Images

Alongside €331m in prize money for the 24 competing teams, and €935m distributed to UEFA’s member associations for investment in football development programmes, EURO 2024 in Germany last year also generated €240m in benefits payments to clubs releasing players for the tournament.

The impact of that reinvestment is felt throughout the football pyramid. So, while two heavyweight teams will compete for the ultimate prize in Munich tonight, clubs everywhere will benefit whatever the result. And with the first draw of the 2025/26 Champions League just over two weeks away, 30 of them will embark on a new adventure – and perhaps dream of going all the way.