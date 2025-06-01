Ousmane Dembélé named 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé as the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

"As well as his eight goals, Dembélé has taken on the role of a leader in the Paris Saint-Germain team, as we saw in the final with how he worked so hard, pressing from the front," explained the UEFA Technical Observer Group. "On top of that, he created doubts for their opponents match after match with his clever movement, dropping deep to give his team superiority in the midfield."

Ousmane Dembélé's 2024/25 Champions League stats Appearances: 15

Minutes played: 1,163

Goals: 8

Assists: 6

Distance covered: 126.11km

Top speed: 33.92km/h

The 28-year-old has been outstanding throughout the campaign, and was the leading scorer in the competition for Luis Enrique's side with eight goals. Those included a crucial strike to start a dramatic turnaround against Manchester City on Matchday 7, a hat-trick at Stuttgart on Matchday 8 and winning efforts away to both Liverpool and Arsenal in the knockout phase.

"Ever since I was very small, since I first started playing football, I have dreamt of playing in the Champions League, this great competition," he said. "It was incredible to reach the final and it's even more incredible to win it. It's an unbelievable feeling. I am proud of the journey we went on. I am proud of everything I have done throughout my career to achieve this result. It's magnificent."