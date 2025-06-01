2024/25 Champions League Team of the Season

The Team of the Season is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "We've made this selection of players, particularly in the attack, to reflect the exceptional mobility which was such a feature of the victorious Paris Saint-Germain team's approach. The forward line selected represents this – a flexible team with attacking players who can interchange positions."

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Raphinha (Barcelona)