Désiré Doué named 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Paris Saint-Germain's Désiré Doué as the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season.

"Doué has been a revelation this season," said the UEFA Technical Observer Group. "He made an incredible breakthrough in the knockout phase, going to the final and producing a Player of the Match performance on Saturday night, becoming the first teenager to score twice in a final. It's great to have role models who can encourage other young players to shine in the future."

Désiré Doué's 2024/25 Champions League stats Appearances: 16

Minutes played: 742

Goals: 5

Assists: 5

Distance covered: 91.2km

Top speed: 33.83km/h

The 19-year-old struck at Salzburg in the league phase and in front of his home fans against Brest and Aston Villa in the knockout phase, but it was his history-making display in the final that truly captured everyone's attention.

"I can't believe what happened: we made history for the club in French football, in European football," he said. "It was a great season. We're a great team collectively, and we showed it. I still have to realise that we won the Champions League and rewrote the history of this club. It's just magnificent."