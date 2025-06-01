Désiré Doué named 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season
Sunday, June 1, 2025
The Paris Saint-Germain forward claims the award after a dazzling knockout phase which included two goals in the final.
The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Paris Saint-Germain's Désiré Doué as the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season.
"Doué has been a revelation this season," said the UEFA Technical Observer Group. "He made an incredible breakthrough in the knockout phase, going to the final and producing a Player of the Match performance on Saturday night, becoming the first teenager to score twice in a final. It's great to have role models who can encourage other young players to shine in the future."
Désiré Doué's 2024/25 Champions League stats
Appearances: 16
Minutes played: 742
Goals: 5
Assists: 5
Distance covered: 91.2km
Top speed: 33.83km/h
The 19-year-old struck at Salzburg in the league phase and in front of his home fans against Brest and Aston Villa in the knockout phase, but it was his history-making display in the final that truly captured everyone's attention.
"I can't believe what happened: we made history for the club in French football, in European football," he said. "It was a great season. We're a great team collectively, and we showed it. I still have to realise that we won the Champions League and rewrote the history of this club. It's just magnificent."
Previous winners
2023/24: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
2022/23: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)
2021/22: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)