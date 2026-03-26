The Killers to headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®

The Killers will headline the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi® in what promises to be an unforgettable curtain-raiser ahead of European club football's showpiece event. The performance will take place ahead of the final at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday 30 May.

With more than 35 million albums sold worldwide and a catalogue including multi-platinum anthems such as Mr. Brightside, When You Were Young and Human, the band continues to captivate audiences across generations.

The quartet are now entering an exciting new chapter, having confirmed that their eighth studio album is in development, supported by a series of upcoming global live performances – including in front of millions of fans ahead of this season's UEFA Champions League final.

To launch this year's show, The Killers appear alongside Sir David Beckham in a new short film titled The Race Begins. The cinematic storyline follows lead singer Brandon Flowers and Beckham in a playful, high-stakes race to reach the most highly-anticipated match of the season and can be viewed here.

"The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi has grown into a true landmark moment in global entertainment, and this year's edition is shaping up to be one of the most spectacular yet," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, co-managing director of UC3.

"The Killers are an iconic band whose energy will set the perfect tone in Budapest, delivering an exhilarating start to the biggest match in European club football. Together with Pepsi, we're proud to elevate the fan experience once again – in the stadium and for millions watching worldwide."

The Killers added: "When we were asked to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi we said, 'Yes' without hesitation; some stages speak for themselves. We're honoured to celebrate the incredible teams and players at what will undoubtedly be an epic match."

Broadcast all over the world, fans will be able to tune in to watch the performance via their local broadcaster and UEFA.com, as well as on the official UEFA YouTube channel.