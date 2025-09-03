Champions League squads: League phase selections confirmed

The 36 UEFA Champions League contenders have now submitted their squads for the league phase, which begins on Tuesday 16 September.

Click on an individual team for their full league phase squad.

Ajax

Arsenal

Atalanta

Athletic Club

Atlético de Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern München

Benfica

Bodø/Glimt

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea

Club Brugge

Copenhagen

Frankfurt

Galatasaray

Inter

Juventus

Kairat Almaty

﻿Leverkusen

Liverpool

Man City

Marseille

Monaco

Napoli

Newcastle

Olympiacos

Pafos

﻿﻿Paris

PSV

Qarabağ

Real Madrid

Slavia Praha

Sporting CP

Tottenham

Union SG

Villarreal

Check out the official UEFA Champions League regulations for more details on player registration.