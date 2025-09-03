Champions League squads: League phase selections confirmed
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Article summary
Article top media content
Article body
The 36 UEFA Champions League contenders have now submitted their squads for the league phase, which begins on Tuesday 16 September.
Click on an individual team for their full league phase squad.
Check out the official UEFA Champions League regulations for more details on player registration.