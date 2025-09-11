2027 UEFA Champions League final: Estadio Metropolitano

Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano has been selected as the host for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League final, which is scheduled for Saturday 5 June 2027.

Home of Atlético de Madrid since 2017, the venue is in the Rosas neighbourhood of the Spanish capital. This will be the Estadio Metropolitano's second Champions League final, having staged the 2019 decider when Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0.

It will be Madrid's sixth final in all (only London has hosted more). The Estadio Santiago Bernabéu staged the European Cup finals of 1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010.

The 2026 final takes place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.