Champions League top scorers: Harry Kane chasing Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé leads the race to become 2025/26 UEFA Champions League top scorer with a highly impressive 15 goals in 11 appearances but cannot add to his tally following Real Madrid's elimination in the quarter-finals.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 15 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 12 Harry Kane (Bayern München) 10 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) 9 Julián Alvarez (Atleti) 8 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

8 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

The French forward scored twice in Real Madrid's Matchday 8 defeat at Benfica to finish as top scorer in the 2025/26 league phase with a remarkable 13, setting a new competition record for that stage. He added two to his tally in the knockout phase, one in each leg of the quarter-finals as Real Madrid were eliminated by Bayern München, for a final total of 15.

Mbappé's first three of the campaign all came from the penalty spot, two helping Real Madrid to victory against Marseille on Matchday 1 before he opened the scoring at Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2. The France striker then struck twice from open play in the second half to seal the first hat-trick of the 2025/26 Champions League proper.

The 27-year-old followed up by hitting the second-fastest hat-trick in competition history in the 4-3 defeat of Olympiacos on Matchday 5. Mbappé, who has missed three of Real Madrid's games to date, also scored twice in the 6-1 victory over Monaco on Matchday 7.

Like Mbappé, Kane scored in each leg of Bayern and Real Madrid's quarter-final tie, taking the England captain's season total to 12 goals. The first Englishman to rack up a half-century of goals in the competition, the 32-year-old has now bettered his best single-season tally in a Champions League campaign, which he set last term.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

Michael Olise and Vinícius Júnior are tied in the race for most assists, while the chasing pack includes semi-finalists Antoine Griezmann, Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

8 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

8 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

5 Antoine Griezmann (Atleti)

5 Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

There have been eight hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League, including two for Mbappé. That is four short of last season's total of 12, but there have already been more knockout phase trebles this term than last (three and two respectively).

Kylian Mbappé (Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, 30/09/2025)

Fermín López (Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, 21/10/2025)

Victor Osimhen (Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray, 05/11/2025)

Kylian Mbappé (Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, 26/11/2025)

Vitinha (Paris 5-3 Tottenham, 26/11/2025)

Anthony Gordon (Qarabağ 1-6 Newcastle, 18/02/2026)

Alexander Sørloth (Atleti 4-1 Club Brugge, 24/02/2026)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid 3-0 Man City, 11/03/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland leads the way with two.

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

Champions League all-time top scorers