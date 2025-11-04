Champions League top scorers: Harry Kane level with Kylian Mbappé

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé remain level on five goals each in the race to finish 2025/26 UEFA Champions League top scorer after neither player was able to add to their tally on Matchday 4.

Kane and Mbappé lead the way in their own right, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and the English duo of Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford close behind.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 5 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

5 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 4 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

4 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

4 Marcus Rashford (Barcelona) 3 Harvey Barnes (Newcastle)

3 Luis Díaz (Bayern München)

3 Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club)

3 Marcos Llorente (Atleti)

3 Fermín López (Barcelona)

3 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

3 Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

3 Felix Nmecha (B. Dortmund)

3 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

3 Igor Paixão (Marseille)

3 Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

Mbappé's first three goals all came from the penalty spot, two helping Real Madrid to victory against Marseille on Matchday 1 before he opened the scoring at Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2.

The France international then struck twice from open play in the second half, including one from a Thibaut Courtois assist, sealing the first hat-trick of the 2025/26 Champions League proper.

Kane, meanwhile, has scored in three of Bayern's four wins so far, finding the net twice against both Chelsea and Pafos before also getting in on the act in a 4-0 defeat of Club Brugge.

Champions League all-time top scorers

There are three players just one adrift. Gordon and Haaland have also both scored in all three of their respective teams' league phase games to date, including in Matchday 3 defeats of Benfica and Villarreal respectively, while Rashford doubled his own personal tally with two against Olympiacos. All three players will have the opportunity to add to their tallies on Wednesday.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

Bayern's Michael Olise currently leads the Champions League assists charts with a total of four. Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool are one behind on three, while the likes of Nuno Mendes, Julián Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne and Hakan Çalhanoğlu are among an 18-strong group of players on two assists.

4 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

3 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

2 Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

2 Julián Alvarez (Atleti)

2 Bradley Barcola (Paris)

2 Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter)

2 Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli)

2 Håkon Evjen (Bodø/Glimt)

2 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

2 Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

2 Nicolas Jackson (Bayern München)

2 Mikel Jaureguizar (Athletic Club)

2 Konrad Laimer (Bayern München)

2 Nuno Mendes (Paris)

2 Jacob Murphy (Newcastle)

2 Lukáš Provod (Slavia Praha)

2 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

2 Guus Til (PSV)

2 Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

2 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

Kylian Mbappé (Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, 30/09/2025)

Fermín López (Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, 21/10/2025)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland leads the way with two.

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats