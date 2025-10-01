Champions League top scorers: Kylian Mbappé ahead of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappé's five goals place him top of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League top scorer rankings after Matchday 2, with Bayern München forward Harry Kane close behind and Manchester City's Erling Haaland one of three players on three goals.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 5 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 4 Harry Kane (Bayern München) 3 Jonathan Burkardt (Frankfurt)

3 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Mbappé's first three goals all came from the penalty spot, two helping Real Madrid to victory against Marseille on Matchday 1 before he opened the scoring at Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2.

The France international then struck twice from open play in the second half, including one from a Thibaut Courtois assist, sealing the first hat-trick of the 2025/26 Champions League proper.

Just behind is Kane, who opened the campaign with a double against Chelsea and followed that up with two first-half finishes in Bayern's triumph at Pafos.

Kane's fellow Bundesliga forward Burkardt and Premier League pair Gordon and Haaland are tied for third place with three goals, while Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, Inter's Marcus Thuram and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli are among the 12 players on two goals.

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

3 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

2 Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

2 Julián Alvarez (Atleti)

2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

2 Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter)

2 Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli)

2 Håkon Evjen (Bodø/Glimt)

2 Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

2 Nicolas Jackson (Bayern München)

2 Lukáš Provod (Slavia Praha)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

Kylian Mbappé (Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, 30/09/2025)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

