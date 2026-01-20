Champions League top scorers: Kylian Mbappé five goals clear of Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in Real Madrid's 6-1 victory over Monaco on Matchday 7 to take his 2025/26 UEFA Champions League tally to 11 goals and strengthen his position as competition top scorer.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 11 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 6 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

6 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) 5 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

5 Harry Kane (Bayern München)﻿

5 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Mbappé, who did not feature on Matchday 6, had scored four goals – including the second-fastest hat-trick in competition history – in the 4-3 defeat of Olympiacos on Matchday 5.

His first three of the campaign all came from the penalty spot, two helping Real Madrid to victory against Marseille on Matchday 1 before he opened the scoring at Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2. The France striker then struck twice from open play in the second half to seal the first hat-trick of the 2025/26 Champions League proper.

He added his second treble – the first time he had scored multiple hat-tricks in a single Champions League campaign – by scoring all four against Olympiacos on 26 November, the first three coming in just six minutes and 42 seconds.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Five goals behind Mbappé are both Osimhen and Haaland.

Osimhen has six to his name despite missing Galatasaray's defeats on both Matchday 1 and Matchday 5. The Nigerian forward scored the only goal in a home win over Liverpool on Matchday 2 and struck two more in a 3-1 victory over Bodø/Glimt before maintaining his upward trajectory with a hat-trick at Ajax on Matchday 4, though he failed to add to his tally in a 1-0 defeat at Monaco on Matchday 6.

Haaland, meanwhile, had scored in every one of Manchester City's games before the 2-0 defeat against Leverkusen on Matchday 5, but got back on track with a penalty in City's comeback victory at Real Madrid.

See Victor Osimhen's six goals

A goal further adrift are English pair Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon and Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior leads the Champions League assists charts with a total of five each.

6 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

5 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

3 Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

3 Håkon Evjen (Bodø/Glimt)

3 Kenan Yıldız (Juventus)

3 Konrad Laimer (Bayern München)

3 Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

3 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

3 Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

3 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

Kylian Mbappé (Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, 30/09/2025)

Fermín López (Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, 21/10/2025)

Victor Osimhen (Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray, 05/11/2025)

Kylian Mbappé (Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, 26/11/2025)

Vitinha (Paris 5-3 Tottenham, 26/11/2025)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland leads the way with two.

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats