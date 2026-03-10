Champions League top scorers: Kylian Mbappé leads Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Victor Osimhen and Julián Alvarez

Kylian Mbappé continues to lead the way as top scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League with a highly impressive 13 goals in eight appearances so far.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 13 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

10 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

8 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

7 Julián Alvarez (Atleti)

7 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

7 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)﻿

6 Harvey Barnes (Newcastle)

6 Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

6 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)﻿

The French forward scored twice in Real Madrid's Matchday 8 defeat at Benfica to finish as top scorer in the 2025/26 league phase with a remarkable 13, setting a new competition record for that stage.

Mbappé also scored twice in Real Madrid's 6-1 victory over Monaco on Matchday 7 after hitting four – including the second-fastest hat-trick in competition history – in his previous appearance, the 4-3 defeat of Olympiacos on Matchday 5.

His first three of the campaign all came from the penalty spot, two helping Real Madrid to victory against Marseille on Matchday 1 before he opened the scoring at Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2. The France striker then struck twice from open play in the second half to seal the first hat-trick of the 2025/26 Champions League proper.

Champions League all-time top scorers

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon leads the chase with ten goals after becoming the 18th player in Champions League history to hit four in a single game as Newcastle triumphed at Qarabağ in the knockout phase play-off first leg. The 24-year-old has registered in six of his eight starts in the competition this season.

Gordon's international team-mate Harry Kane is two behind on eight goals after scoring the winner in Bayern München's victory at PSV on Matchday 8. Atleti's Julián Alvarez, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen are one further back on seven goals and three players are on six: Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and Jens Petter Hauge of Bodø/Glimt.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

Michael Olise leads Vinícius Júnior in the race for most assists after setting up Serge Gnabry in Bayern München's first-leg victory at Atalanta.

7 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

6 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

5 Antoine Griezmann (Atleti)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

There have been seven hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League, including two for Kylian Mbappé. Last season there were 12, though only two came in the knockout phase.

Kylian Mbappé (Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, 30/09/2025)

Fermín López (Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, 21/10/2025)

Victor Osimhen (Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray, 05/11/2025)

Kylian Mbappé (Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, 26/11/2025)

Vitinha (Paris 5-3 Tottenham, 26/11/2025)

Anthony Gordon (Qarabağ 1-6 Newcastle, 18/02/2026)

Alexander Sørloth (Atleti 4-1 Club Brugge, 24/02/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland leads the way with two.

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats