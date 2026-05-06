Champions League top scorers: Kylian Mbappé leads

Kylian Mbappé is set to finish UEFA Champions League top scorer for the second time after 15 goals in 11 appearances in in 2025/26.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 15 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 14 Harry Kane (Bayern München) 10 Julián Alvarez (Atleti)

10 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

10 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

Real Madrid forward Mbappé scored 13 in seven league phase outings alone, a new competition record for that stage. That included doubles against Marseille, Monaco and Benfica, a hat-trick at Kairat Almaty and all four in a 4-3 win at Olympiacos. The first three in Greece came in the space of seven minutes, the second-fastest hat-trick in Champions League history.

The 27-year-old missed two knockout phase games with a knee injury but did add two to his haul: one in each leg of the quarter-finals as Real Madrid were eliminated by Bayern München, for a final total of 15. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more in a single Champions League season, setting the record with 17 in 2013/14 and going close to breaking it with 16 in 2015/16.

Harry Kane, who shared the top scorer prize with Mbappé in 2023/24, finished just one behind. The 32-year-old took his tally to 14 in the semi-final second leg between Bayern München and Paris, scoring for the seventh successive outing in the competition, a run that also made him the first Englishman to rack up a half-century of goals in the competition.

Bayern's elimination means ten-goal Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is now Mbappé's nearest active challenger. Arsenal's leading scorer is Gabriel Martinelli, with six goals.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

Michael Olise and Vinícius Júnior are tied in the race for most assists.

8 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

8 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

6 Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

5 Antoine Griezmann (Atleti)

5 Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

There have been eight hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League, including two for Mbappé. That is four short of last season's total of 12, but there have already been more knockout phase trebles this term than last (three and two respectively).

Kylian Mbappé (Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, 30/09/2025)

Fermín López (Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, 21/10/2025)

Victor Osimhen (Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray, 05/11/2025)

Kylian Mbappé (Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, 26/11/2025)

Vitinha (Paris 5-3 Tottenham, 26/11/2025)

Anthony Gordon (Qarabağ 1-6 Newcastle, 18/02/2026)

Alexander Sørloth (Atleti 4-1 Club Brugge, 24/02/2026)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid 3-0 Man City, 11/03/2026)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland leads the way with two.

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

Champions League all-time top scorers