Champions League top scorers: Kylian Mbappé scores four to pull clear

Kylian Mbappé scored four goals on Matchday 5 – including the second-fastest hat-trick in competition history – to take his league phase tally to nine goals after just five games.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 9 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 6 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) 5 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

5 Harry Kane (Bayern München)﻿ 4 Harvey Barnes (Newcastle)

4 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

4 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

4 Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

4 Marcus Rashford (Barcelona)

4 Vitinha (Paris)

Mbappé's first three goals of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League all came from the penalty spot, two helping Real Madrid to victory against Marseille on Matchday 1 before he opened the scoring at Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2. The France international then struck twice from open play in the second half to seal the first hat-trick of the 2025/26 Champions League proper.

He added his second treble – the first time he had scored multiple hat-tricks in a single Champions League campaign – in the 4-3 win against Olympiacos on Matchday 4. His first three goals came in just six minutes and 42 seconds, his fourth goal of the evening marking the first time he had hit more than three in a fixture in the competition.

Champions League all-time top scorers

One goal behind Mbappé is Victor Osimhen, who has six to his name despite missing Galatasaray's defeats on both Matchday 1 and Matchday 5. The Nigerian forward scored the only goal in a home win over Liverpool on Matchday 2 and struck two more in a 3-1 victory over Bodø/Glimt before maintaining his upward trajectory with a hat-trick at Ajax on Matchday 4.

A further goal adrift with five each to their name are Man City striker Erling Haaland and Bayern forward Harry Kane.

See Harry Kane's five goals

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

Bayern's Michael Olise currently leads the Champions League assists charts with a total of four. Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, City's Tijjani Reijnders and Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid are one behind on three.

4 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

3 Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

3 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

3 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

Kylian Mbappé (Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, 30/09/2025)

Fermín López (Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, 21/10/2025)

Victor Osimhen (Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray, 05/11/2025)

Kylian Mbappé (Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, 26/11/2025)

Vitinha (Paris 5-3 Tottenham, 26/11/2025)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland leads the way with two.

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats