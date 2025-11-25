Champions League top scorers: Victor Osimhen ahead of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé

Victor Osimhen is one ahead of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé in the race to become 2025/26 UEFA Champions League top scorer, moving to six goals with a hat-trick against Ajax on Matchday 4.

Osimhen was unable to add to his tally on Matchday 5 having missed out on Galatasaray's loss to Union SG through injury, with Haaland also drawing a blank after coming off the bench for Manchester City in their home defeat by Leverkusen. Kane and Mbappé will look to add to their accounts against Arsenal and Olympiacos respectively on Wednesday.

2025/26 Champions League top scorers 6 Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) 5 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

5 Harry Kane (Bayern München)

5 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) 4 Harvey Barnes (Newcastle)

4 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

4 Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

4 Marcus Rashford (Barcelona)

Osimhen leads the way despite missing Galatasaray's defeats on both Matchday 1 and Matchday 5, a mark of the impact he has made in the three victories in between.

The Nigerian forward scored the only goal in a home win over Liverpool on Matchday 2 and struck two more in a 3-1 victory over Bodø/Glimt before maintaining his upward trajectory with a hat-trick at Ajax on Matchday 4.

A trio of prolific forwards lead the chase with five goals: Mbappé, Kane and Haaland.

Watch Kylian Mbappé's five goals

Mbappé's first three goals all came from the penalty spot, two helping Real Madrid to victory against Marseille on Matchday 1 before he opened the scoring at Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2. The France international then struck twice from open play in the second half to seal the first hat-trick of the 2025/26 Champions League proper.

Kane, meanwhile, has scored in three of Bayern's four wins so far, finding the net twice against both Chelsea and Pafos before also getting in on the act in a 4-0 defeat of Club Brugge.

See Harry Kane's five goals

Champions League all-time top scorers

Haaland started the season by becoming the fastest player to 50 goals in Champions League history and scored in each of City's first four league phase games.

Full top scorer list

Most assists in the 2025/26 Champions League

Bayern's Michael Olise currently leads the Champions League assists charts with a total of four. Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and City's Tijjani Reijnders are one behind on three.

4 Michael Olise (Bayern München)

3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

3 Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

3 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Full assists list

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Champions League

Kylian Mbappé (Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, 30/09/2025)

Fermín López (Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, 21/10/2025)

Victor Osimhen (Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray, 05/11/2025)

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage/league phase to final)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are among the stellar names to have finished a Champions League season as the top scorer in the competition on more than one occasion.

Ronaldo achieved the feat in an incredible seven seasons while Messi did so on six separate occasions. Ruud van Nistelrooy topped the charts three times while, of the currently active Champions League players, Haaland leads the way with two.

2024/25: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), Raphinha (Barcelona) 13

2023/24: Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Paris) 8

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

All-time Champions League stats