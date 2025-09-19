Priceless Moments of the Week: Erling Haaland, Anouar Ait El Hadj, Marcus Rashford and Virgil van Dijk star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Erling Haaland hits 50 in record time

Erling Haaland has become the fastest player to reach 50 goals in the Champions League, achieving the milestone in just his 49th appearance.

The Norwegian struck the opener in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Napoli with a smart run in behind, meeting Phil Foden's clipped pass to guide a looping header over Vanja Milinković-Savić.

"Erling is always going to make that run. It's just about getting that connection," said Foden. "He seems to break every record going. It's unheard of what he's doing. What an unbelievable player."

Haaland's half-century, scored across spells with Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, puts him level with Thierry Henry in ninth on the all-time top scorers list.

Erling Haaland's 50 Champions League goals

Arsenal's bench tips the balance in Bilbao

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard came off the bench to turn a tense Champions League night in Arsenal's favour, combining twice to silence Athletic Club at Estadio de San Mamés.

Mikel Arteta's substitutions changed the course of a match that, until then, had been balanced on a knife-edge.

Martinelli was introduced on 71 minutes and needed less than 60 seconds to make his mark. Collecting Trossard's lofted ball, the Brazilian burst clear from his marker to find the net.

The pair linked up again as full time approached. This time Martinelli motored down the left before cutting back to the Belgian, whose strike squeezed through a crowded penalty area to settle the match three minutes from time.

Highlights: Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal

Union SG's dream Champions League debut

Sebastien Pocognoli's side announced themselves with a statement win in Eindhoven, defeating PSV 3-1 on their Champions League debut.

"I'm just overwhelmed, delighted with the result," reflected captain Christian Burgess. "I'm proud of everyone – the players, the staff, everyone behind the scenes. I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did."



Promise David calmed early nerves by converting an early penalty, before Anouar Ait El Hadj produced a moment of solo brilliance, weaving through the midfield to double the lead.

Kevin Mac Allister bundled in a third on 80 minutes, and though PSV claimed a late consolation, the night belonged to Union SG – the first Belgian team to win a group stage/league phase debut since Club Brugge in 1992.

Highlights: PSV 1-3 Union SG

Marcus Rashford's perfect night in Newcastle

Marcus Rashford etched his name into Barcelona's history books, becoming the first Englishman to score for the club in the European Cup or Champions League as his double secured a 2-1 win against Newcastle at St James' Park.

The 27-year-old marked his return to English soil in style, having joined the Blaugrana on loan from Manchester United in the summer.

His first goal of the night – and for the club – came in the 58th minute, glancing in Jules Koundé's pinpoint cross. The second was spectacular as he slipped away from Sandro Tonali's press before unleashing a fierce strike that crashed in off the underside of the bar.

"It's up there with the best I've scored," noted Rashford. "I liked the first one too, it was a good team goal. I'm just happy I could contribute and help the team. In the end, it was a perfect night."

Highlights: Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona

Qarabağ make history at Benfica

"I already knew it was going to be a spectacular experience, but the outcome of the game made it an even better day for us," said Qarabağ midfielder Leandro Andrade.

Trailing 2-0 at Estádio da Luz inside 16 minutes, Andrade sparked the fightback with a thunderous strike on the half-hour. Camilo Duran upped the momentum soon after the restart, steering in from a tight angle to bring Qarabağ level.

But the decisive moment came from the bench, as substitute Olexiy Kashchuk spun sharply in the box and rifled the winner past Anatoliy Trubin.

The 3-2 win was more than just a comeback – it was historic. Qarabağ became the first-ever Azerbaijani side to claim a victory in the Champions League.

Highlights: Benfica 2-3 Qarabağ

Virgil Van Dijk rescues Liverpool late on

"There were plenty of other moments [when I could have got the better of my marker], but I finally got ahead of him and as soon as I gained a yard, I knew I was going to score," said Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool had stormed into a two-goal lead inside six minutes, only for Atlético de Madrid to drag themselves level through a Marcos Llorente double, the second arriving in the 81st minute.

As the game ticked into added time, one last corner provided the opening. Dominik Szoboszlai's outswinging delivery found Van Dijk, who shrugged off his marker and powered a header beyond Jan Oblak in the 92nd minute.

Anfield erupted as the captain sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory.