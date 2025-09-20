Where to watch the Ballon d'Or: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The 2025 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday 22 September, beginning at 20:00 CET. The awards recognise the year's best players, coaches and clubs, in addition to the top scorer, goalkeeper, young player and humanitarian.

Fans can find their local broadcaster below.

Where to watch: broadcast partners

Afghanistan: Sony Six

Albania: SS-1HD

Algeria: beIN

Argentina: Claro Sports

Armenia: FAST Sports

Australia: beIN

Austria: DAZN

Azerbaijan: Okko

Bahrain: beIN

Bangladesh: Sony Sports Ten 1

Belarus: Okko﻿

Belgium: Proximus Showcase

Bhutan: Sony Sports Ten 1

Bolivia: Claro Sports

Brazil: TNT Brazil

Brunei: beIN

Bulgaria: bTV Action + VOYO (SVOD)

Cambodia: beIN

Chad: beIN, New World TV

Chile: Claro Sports

Colombia: Claro Sports

Costa Rica: Claro Sports

Czechia: Nova Sport 1

Denmark: TV3 Sport, VIAPLAY SPORT NEWS

Djibouti: beIN, New World TV

Dominican Republic: Claro Sports

Ecuador: Claro Sports

Egypt: beIN

El Salvador: Claro Sports

Finland: Viaplay Urheilu 3

France: L'Equipe

Georgia: Setanta Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

Greece: COSMOTE Sport 1HD

Guatemala: Claro Sports

Honduras: Claro Sports

Hong Kong SAR: beIN

Hungary: RTL+

Iceland: SÝN Sport Viaplay

India: Sony Sports Ten 1

Indonesia: beIN

Iran: beIN

Iraq: beIN

Israel: 5 Sport

Jordan: beIN

Kazakhstan: Okko

Kuwait: beIN

Kyrgyzstan: Okko

Laos: beIN

Lebanon: beIN

Libya: beIN

Malaysia: beIN

Maldives: Sony Sports Ten 1

Mauritania: beIN, New World TV

Mexico: Claro Sports

Morocco: beIN

Nepal: Sony Sports Ten 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

New Zealand: beIN

Nicaragua: Claro Sports

Norway: TV2 Sport 1

Oman: beIN

Pakistan: Sony Sports Ten 1

Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank): beIN, The Sports Channel

Panama: Claro Sports

Paraguay: Claro Sports

Peru: Claro Sports

Philippines: beIN

Poland: TVP Sport

Portugal: Sport TV

Qatar: beIN

Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media

Romania: Prima Sport 2

Russia: Okko

Saudi Arabia: beIN

Singapore: beIN

Slovakia: Nova Sport 1﻿

Somalia: beIN

South Korea: SOOP TV, IB SPORTS

South Sudan: beIN

Spain: Movistar Plus+

Sri Lanka: Sony Sports Ten 1

Sub-Saharan Africa: Max2

Sub-Saharan Africa (French speaking): New World Sport 1

Sudan: beIN

Sweden: Viaplay Sport

Switzerland: DAZN

Syria: beIN

Tajikistan: Okko

Thailand: beIN

Timor-Leste: beIN

Tunisia: beIN

Türkiye: Tivibu Spor 1

Turkmenistan: Okko

Ukraine: Megogo Football 1, Megogo Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN

United States: CBS

Uruguay: Claro Sports

Uzbekistan: Okko

Venezuela: Claro Sports

Vietnam: FPT

Yemen: beIN