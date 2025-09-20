Where to watch the Ballon d'Or: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Find out where to watch the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony on Monday 22 September wherever you are.
The 2025 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday 22 September, beginning at 20:00 CET. The awards recognise the year's best players, coaches and clubs, in addition to the top scorer, goalkeeper, young player and humanitarian.
Fans can find their local broadcaster below.
Where to watch: broadcast partners
Afghanistan: Sony Six
Albania: SS-1HD
Algeria: beIN
Argentina: Claro Sports
Armenia: FAST Sports
Australia: beIN
Austria: DAZN
Azerbaijan: Okko
Bahrain: beIN
Bangladesh: Sony Sports Ten 1
Belarus: Okko
Belgium: Proximus Showcase
Bhutan: Sony Sports Ten 1
Bolivia: Claro Sports
Brazil: TNT Brazil
Brunei: beIN
Bulgaria: bTV Action + VOYO (SVOD)
Cambodia: beIN
Chad: beIN, New World TV
Chile: Claro Sports
Colombia: Claro Sports
Costa Rica: Claro Sports
Czechia: Nova Sport 1
Denmark: TV3 Sport, VIAPLAY SPORT NEWS
Djibouti: beIN, New World TV
Dominican Republic: Claro Sports
Ecuador: Claro Sports
Egypt: beIN
El Salvador: Claro Sports
Finland: Viaplay Urheilu 3
France: L'Equipe
Georgia: Setanta Sports 1
Germany: DAZN
Greece: COSMOTE Sport 1HD
Guatemala: Claro Sports
Honduras: Claro Sports
Hong Kong SAR: beIN
Hungary: RTL+
Iceland: SÝN Sport Viaplay
India: Sony Sports Ten 1
Indonesia: beIN
Iran: beIN
Iraq: beIN
Israel: 5 Sport
Jordan: beIN
Kazakhstan: Okko
Kuwait: beIN
Kyrgyzstan: Okko
Laos: beIN
Lebanon: beIN
Libya: beIN
Malaysia: beIN
Maldives: Sony Sports Ten 1
Mauritania: beIN, New World TV
Mexico: Claro Sports
Morocco: beIN
Nepal: Sony Sports Ten 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
New Zealand: beIN
Nicaragua: Claro Sports
Norway: TV2 Sport 1
Oman: beIN
Pakistan: Sony Sports Ten 1
Palestine (including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank): beIN, The Sports Channel
Panama: Claro Sports
Paraguay: Claro Sports
Peru: Claro Sports
Philippines: beIN
Poland: TVP Sport
Portugal: Sport TV
Qatar: beIN
Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media
Romania: Prima Sport 2
Russia: Okko
Saudi Arabia: beIN
Singapore: beIN
Slovakia: Nova Sport 1
Somalia: beIN
South Korea: SOOP TV, IB SPORTS
South Sudan: beIN
Spain: Movistar Plus+
Sri Lanka: Sony Sports Ten 1
Sub-Saharan Africa: Max2
Sub-Saharan Africa (French speaking): New World Sport 1
Sudan: beIN
Sweden: Viaplay Sport
Switzerland: DAZN
Syria: beIN
Tajikistan: Okko
Thailand: beIN
Timor-Leste: beIN
Tunisia: beIN
Türkiye: Tivibu Spor 1
Turkmenistan: Okko
Ukraine: Megogo Football 1, Megogo Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN
United States: CBS
Uruguay: Claro Sports
Uzbekistan: Okko
Venezuela: Claro Sports
Vietnam: FPT
Yemen: beIN