Oldest Champions League scorers: Pepe, David Luiz, Francesco Totti, Ryan Giggs, Sergio Ramos

Pepe became the competition's oldest-ever goalscorer when he struck for Porto against Antwerp on Matchday 4 of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, extending his record the following month when he found the net against Shakhtar.

Fellow centre-back David Luiz moved into second on the list with a goal for Pafos against Monaco on Matchday 5 in the 2025/26 season, nodding home a first-half header.

When it comes to the final, Paolo Maldini holds the record as oldest scorer, the AC Milan icon striking at the age of 36 in the 2005 final against Liverpool.

We look at all the veteran high-achievers, taking in the oldest scorers in the competition, including the final.

Who are the oldest Champions League goalscorers?

40 years 290 days: Pepe (Porto) vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 13/12/23

38 years 218 days: David Luiz (Pafos) ﻿vs Monaco, 26/11/25

38 years 59 days: Francesco Totti (Roma) vs CSKA Moskva, 25/11/14

37 years 289 days: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) vs Benfica, 14/09/11

37 years 257 days: Sergio Ramos (Sevilla) vs Lens, 12/12/23

37 years 86 days: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan) vs Real Madrid, 03/11/10



Pepe smashed Francesco Totti's long-standing record with his added-time header in the 2-0 group stage defeat of Antwerp on 7 November 2023 – his first Champions League goal since November 2012, when he was 29 – and struck again against Shakhtar the following month for good measure.

Who are the oldest Champions League scorers in a knockout match?

37 years 148 days: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) vs Schalke, 26/04/11, semi-final

37 years 85 days: Francesco Acerbi (Inter) vs Barcelona, 06/05/25, semi-final

37 years 54 days: Edin Džeko (Inter) vs AC Milan, 10/05/23, semi-final

37 years 27 days: Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) vs Barcelona, 11/03/25, round of 16

Who is the oldest Champions League final goalscorer?

36 years 333 days: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) vs Liverpool, 25/05/05

Milan defender Paolo Maldini became the competition's oldest final scorer the night his side endured perhaps the most famous defeat in recent Champions League history, surrendering a 3-0 lead in Istanbul before losing on penalties. His team made amends in the 2007 final, their 2-1 win over Liverpool in Athens enabling Maldini to become the oldest player to lift the trophy.