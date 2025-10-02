Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 2

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Uğurcan Çakır, Galatasaray

The first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool this season, he organised the Galatasaray back line and ranked among Matchday 2's top five custodians for xG prevented (0.79).

Denzel Dumfries, Inter

Inter's attack-minded wing-back raced into the five-metre box to score a goal and also helped defensively as they secured a second straight clean sheet in the convincing win over Slavia Praha.

Federico Gatti, Juventus

On top of scoring at Villarreal, he made nine recoveries and as many blocks and interceptions (three apiece) as any other centre-back this week.

Eric Dier, Monaco

Made nine clearances, won all of his duels and converted the late penalty that earned his side a point against Manchester City.

Nuno Mendes, Paris Saint-Germain

A key figure in the victory at Barcelona, defending well and providing a danger with his 1v1 ability and driving runs up the left, which led to the equalising goal.

Nicolas Pépé, Villarreal

The UEFA Technical Observer Group lauded his ability to dictate the tempo against Juventus, adding: "His dribbling was eye-catching but he also put in an immense amount of hard work for his team."

Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal

Managed the tempo and linked well with the forwards, his vision for the final pass highlighted by the assist for Bukayo Saka's goal.

Marcel Sabitzer, Borussia Dortmund

Earned praise from the UEFA Technical Observer Group for the way he "organised Dortmund's game in defence and attack, with some good interceptions and good passing".

Jens Petter Hauge, Bodø/Glimt

As well as scoring two fine goals, he made as many key passes (five) as any other player this week and was so influential in his team's attacking combinations down their left side.

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid

He reached the 60-goal mark in the competition with his fourth Champions League hat-trick, providing the decisive attacking impetus for Madrid at Kairat Almaty.

Rasmus Højlund, Napoli

Showed strength in duels and, crucially, scored twice from his only two shots to earn Napoli their first win of the campaign.