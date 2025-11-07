Priceless Moments of the Week: Micky van de Ven, Max Dowman, Ross Sykes, Carlos Forbs and Victor Osimhen star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Van de Ven's spectacular solo strike

"Well, that was a nice goal," wrote Micky van de Ven on Instagram following his outstanding effort in Tottenham's 4-0 victory over Copenhagen.

Collecting a free ball on the edge of his own penalty area, the centre-back began an almighty charge upfield. Evading a swarm of black shirts, he became unstoppable as he found his stride. "I saw the space [open up] more and more and then I thought 'I'm through now, I will shoot!'."

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium erupted as his unerring finish past Dominik Kotarski rippled the net – the Dutchman's second goal of the European campaign.

"It seems like we had Micky van de Ven turn into Lionel Messi. He's our top scorer so I hope it continues," commented Spurs manager Thomas Frank.

All angles: Micky van de Ven's incredible run and finish

Dowman becomes youngest appearance-maker in Champions League

History was made at Eden Arena as Max Dowman came off the bench to replace Leandro Trossard, becoming the youngest player ever to feature in a Champions League match.

At just 15 years and 308 days old, the Arsenal midfielder broke Youssoufa Moukoko's 2020 record, the latter appearing for Borussia Dortmund aged 16 years and 18 days.

"Every time he steps on the grass he's just an amazing player to watch. You see him with a flair, with energy and with confidence in his game. It is lovely to see him perform!" enthused goalscorer Mikel Merino.

Dowman saw out the final stages alongside another teenage talent, 17-year-old forward Andre Harriman-Annous, as Arsenal wrapped up a comfortable 3-0 win against Slavia Praha.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta on 'incredible' Max Dowman

Sykes's rise rewarded with goal

With Union SG trailing 2-0 and time slipping away, visiting defender Ross Sykes ignited late hope in the 80th minute, heading Sofiane Boufal's inswinging free-kick past Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

In doing so, the full-back became the first Englishman to score for a Belgian team in the Champions League.

It marks a remarkable step in Sykes' personal journey. Before joining the revived Belgian club in 2022, the 26-year-old had been plying his trade with Accrington Stanley in England's third and fourth tiers. His maiden Champions League goal, scored on just his second appearance in the competition, is sure to be one to remember.

Champions League highlights: Atleti 3-1 Union SG

Pafos celebrate historic Champions League win

Pafos claimed their first-ever Champions League victory in their debut campaign after Derrick Luckassen headed the decisive goal against Villarreal one minute into the second half in Limassol.

"This was a historic win for the club and for Pafos. Every year we grow and we are improving and long may that continue," said captain David Goldar.

Luckassen found space inside the area to meet Ken Sema's whipped corner, planting a powerful header beyond the goalkeeper. The 1-0 win over Villarreal follows draws with Olympiacos and Kairat Almaty, and a defeat to Bayern München, maintaining Pafos' encouraging start to the league phase.

"I honestly believed we could win before the game. We had a plan, we analysed them and we knew we could compete. I don't know if it's the most important goal I ever scored but it's certainly up there," revealed centre-back Luckassen.

Champions League highlights: Pafos 1-0 Villarreal

Hat-trick hero Osimhen tops goalscoring charts

Victor Osimhen's 19-minute second-half treble earned Galatasaray a 3-0 success at Ajax – their third consecutive league-phase victory.

"I had to go in front of the defender, act like I was going to move ahead of him, and then go behind. So he couldn't figure out where I was. And Leroy [Sané], you know he can give this kind of pass," said the Nigerian striker about his first goal.

Osimhen opened the scoring by diving to meet Sané's whipped cross with a deft glancing touch, before doubling his tally from the penalty spot with a precise finish into the keeper's bottom-right corner. He completed his hat-trick from the spot again, this time dispatching high into the top left.

He becomes only the second Galatasaray player to net a Champions League hat-trick after Burak Yılmaz in 2012, and the first Nigerian to do so since Yakubu Ayegbeni for Maccabi Haifa in 2002.

Champions League highlights: Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray

Forbs brilliant but Brugge denied by Barcelona

"Today is a dream come true. As a kid, you dream of playing in the Champions League, of playing against the biggest teams in the world, and I'm glad I was able to show this performance today," reflected Carlos Forbs.

The Portuguese forward delivered a Player of the Match display at the Jan Breydelstadion, scoring twice and assisting another as Club Brugge led Barcelona three times in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Forbs set up Nicolo Tresoldi inside six minutes, then raced clear to finish with composure after Barcelona's first equaliser. When the visitors replied again, he restored the advantage, accelerating from halfway to lift a clever dink over Wojciech Szczęsny.

An own goal restored parity a third time to deny Nicky Hayen's side a famous victory, but the night belonged to Forbs.