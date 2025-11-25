League phase licence to thrill: Goals, excitement and plenty to play for

The UEFA Champions League continues to deliver on its promise of more excitement and unpredictability. Results on Matchday 4 marked the midway point of this season’s league phase and with 72 games played, every team still has a chance of progression – as well as the possibility of elimination. Indeed, Europe’s premier club competition is as exhilarating as it’s ever been – and the numbers are there to prove it.

Goals galore

A record-breaking Matchday 3 tally of 71 goals helped boost the cumulative total of 246 goals scored across the first four matchdays – 25 more than at the same stage last season. The average goals per game has also climbed from 3.07 last year to an impressive 3.42 this season. At the current pace, the league phase would be on track for a record-breaking 492 goals, comfortably surpassing last season’s 469.

Interestingly, of all the draws in this season’s league phase to date, the average number of goals per match has been 2.8 – double the 1.4-goal average for draws last term and a reflection of the competitive nature of matches. Even more telling is the attacking intent across the board: only five matches have ended goalless, underlining the commitment to entertaining football and the fact that every game – and every goal – matters.

Pot 4 punching above their weight

One of the most compelling stories of the new format is the rise of Pot 4 teams. Traditionally seen as underdogs, several have defied expectations with standout performances against Pot 1 opposition. Galatasaray’s home win against Liverpool, Monaco’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City and Qarabağ’s draw with Chelsea, also 2-2, are the standout examples of Pot 4 teams making their presence felt.

Currently, Pot 4 teams have earned an average of 1.19 points per match, up from 0.69 in the old group stage format, and five of them sit within the top 24 qualifying positions, indicative of the competitive balance the new format encourages.

A table that tells a story

The league table at the halfway point is a picture of diversity and opportunity. Positions 8 to 14 feature a healthy mix of teams from different pots, reinforcing the idea that every match matters and every team has a chance to climb. The evolution of the standings - captured in the video below – reflects the fluidity and drama that fans look forward to.

The Champions League race to qualify at the halfway stage

Fewer strugglers, more hope

Another positive trend: only two teams remain without a point after four matchdays, compared to five at the same stage last season. Interestingly, those two teams – Ajax and Benfica – face each other on Matchday 5, meaning at least one of them will get off the mark. Similarly, at the top end of the table, Arsenal, Bayern and Inter all play among one another in the coming weeks, meaning at least two of their respective 100% records will come under threat. And unlike in the former group stage format, many teams were already qualified or eliminated after Matchday 4. Nowadays, anything is possible.