Matchday 3 sets new record for highest-scoring Champions League matchday with 71; check out most goals in a single night, most goals in a group
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Article summary
What is the record for most Champions League goals on one matchday? Most goals in a single night? Highest-scoring round in a group?
Article top media content
Article body
Matchday 3 of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League broke new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition with 71 goals, surpassing the mark set the previous season and equalled on the opening matchday of the current campaign.
All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.
What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?
2025/26 Matchday 3 (71 goals, 18 games)
2025/26 Matchday 1 (67 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 8 (64 goals, 18 games)
2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)
2025/26 Matchday 2 (62 goals, 18 games)
2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)
2024/25 Matchday 7 (59 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 6 (59 goals, 18 games)
2022/23 Matchday 5 (59 goals, 16 games)
2021/22 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2014/15 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2012/13 Matchday 4 (58 goals, 16 games)
2024/25 Matchday 2 (58 goals, 18 games)
How the record-setting week unfolded
Of the 18 games on Matchday 3, six produced five or more goals, with Chelsea and Liverpool both scoring five, PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona six and holders Paris Saint-Germain putting seven past Leverkusen in Germany. Despite the record-breaking total, three games finished scoreless.
Tuesday 21 October 2025
Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos
Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos
Arsenal 4-0 Atlético de Madrid
Leverkusen 2-7 Paris Saint-Germain
Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica
PSV Eindhoven 6-2 Napoli
Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Inter
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City
Wednesday 22 October 2025
Athletic Club 3-1 Qarabağ
Galatasaray 3-1 Bodø/Glimt
Monaco 0-0 Tottenham
Atalanta 0-0 Slavia Praha
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool
Bayern München 4-0 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus
Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille
The 618 goals in 189 matches in the 2024/25 season was a new record, both for most goals and goals per game, with the average of 3.27 goals per game breaking the record set in 2020/21, where there were 3.24 goals per game.
What is the record for most goals on a Champions League league phase night?
64 goals in 18 games, 29/01/2025
Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Sparta Praha
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Young Boys 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta
Bayern München 3-1 Slovan Bratislava
Inter 3-0 Monaco
Salzburg 1-4 Atlético de Madrid
Girona 1-2 Arsenal
GNK Dinamo 2-1 AC Milan
Juventus 0-2 Benfica
LOSC Lille 6-1 Feyenoord
Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool
Sturm Graz 1-0 Leipzig
Sporting CP 1-1 Bologna
Brest 0-3 Real Madrid
Stuttgart 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain
What was the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage night?
44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997
Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP
Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern
Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid
Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV
Man Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice
Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha
What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?
16 goals
25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?
Matchday 1: 67 goals in 18 games (2025/26)
Matchday 2: 62 goals in 18 games (2025/26)
Matchday 3: 71 goals in 18 games (2025/26)
Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 6: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 7: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 8: 64 goals in 18 games (2024/25)