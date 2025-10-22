Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Matchday 3 sets new record for highest-scoring Champions League matchday with 71; check out most goals in a single night, most goals in a group

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

What is the record for most Champions League goals on one matchday? Most goals in a single night? Highest-scoring round in a group?

Liverpool were among the five teams to score five or more goals in a record-breaking matchweek
Liverpool were among the five teams to score five or more goals in a record-breaking matchweek Getty Images

Matchday 3 of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League broke new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition with 71 goals, surpassing the mark set the previous season and equalled on the opening matchday of the current campaign.

All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.

Highest-scoring Champions League games

What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?

2025/26 Matchday 3 (71 goals, 18 games)
2025/26 Matchday 1 (67 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 8 (64 goals, 18 games)
2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)
2025/26 Matchday 2 (62 goals, 18 games)
2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)
2024/25 Matchday 7 (59 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 6 (59 goals, 18 games)
2022/23 Matchday 5 (59 goals, 16 games)
2021/22 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2014/15 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2012/13 Matchday 4 (58 goals, 16 games)
2024/25 Matchday 2 (58 goals, 18 games)

How the record-setting week unfolded
Of the 18 games on Matchday 3, six produced five or more goals, with Chelsea and Liverpool both scoring five, PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona six and holders Paris Saint-Germain putting seven past Leverkusen in Germany. Despite the record-breaking total, three games finished scoreless.

Désiré Doué scored two of Paris' seven goals at Leverkusen
Désiré Doué scored two of Paris' seven goals at LeverkusenAFP via Getty Images

Tuesday 21 October 2025
Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos
Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos 
Arsenal 4-0 Atlético de Madrid
Leverkusen 2-7 Paris Saint-Germain
Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica
PSV Eindhoven 6-2 Napoli
Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Inter
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City

Wednesday 22 October 2025
Athletic Club 3-1 Qarabağ
Galatasaray 3-1 Bodø/Glimt
Monaco 0-0 Tottenham
Atalanta 0-0 Slavia Praha
Chelsea 5-1 Ajax
Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool
Bayern München 4-0 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus
Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

The 618 goals in 189 matches in the 2024/25 season was a new record, both for most goals and goals per game, with the average of 3.27 goals per game breaking the record set in 2020/21, where there were 3.24 goals per game. 

What is the record for most goals on a Champions League league phase night?

64 goals in 18 games, 29/01/2025

Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic 
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Sparta Praha
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Young Boys 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta 
Bayern München 3-1 Slovan Bratislava
Inter 3-0 Monaco
Salzburg 1-4 Atlético de Madrid
Girona 1-2 Arsenal 
GNK Dinamo 2-1 AC Milan
Juventus 0-2 Benfica
LOSC Lille 6-1 Feyenoord
Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge 
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool 
Sturm Graz 1-0 Leipzig
Sporting CP 1-1 Bologna
Brest 0-3 Real Madrid
Stuttgart 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain

What was the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage night?

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997

Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP
Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern
Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid
Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV
Man Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice
Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha

Group stage/league phase records

What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?

16 goals
25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?

Matchday 1: 67 goals in 18 games (2025/26)
Matchday 2: ﻿62 goals in 18 games (2025/26)
Matchday 3: 71 goals in 18 games (2025/26)﻿
Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 6: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 7: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 8: 64 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Selected for you

Highest-scoring Champions League matches
Live 20/10/2025

Highest-scoring Champions League matches

The 12 goals in Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 triumph over Legia Warszawa in 2016 remains unmatched, although Bayern München went close.
All-time top scorers
Live 21/10/2025

All-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way, with fellow centurion Robert Lewandowski now clear in third.
Group stage/league phase records, stats
Live 22/10/2025

Group stage/league phase records, stats

Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more.
Champions League hat-tricks
Live 22/10/2025

Champions League hat-tricks

All you need to know about Champions League trebles... and more!
Babel seals new record goals tally for matchday one
Live 13/09/2017

Babel seals new record goals tally for matchday one

Ryan Babel's clincher in Beşiktaş's 3-1 win at Porto was the 54th and final goal from 16 games on matchday one, surpassing a high-water mark set in 2013/14.
Dortmund and Legia combine to smash goals records
Live 22/11/2016

Dortmund and Legia combine to smash goals records

Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 defeat of Legia Warszawa was the highest-scoring game in UEFA Champions League history and that was not the only record set by this match.