Matchday 3 sets new record for highest-scoring Champions League matchday with 71; check out most goals in a single night, most goals in a group

Matchday 3 of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League broke new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition with 71 goals, surpassing the mark set the previous season and equalled on the opening matchday of the current campaign.

All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.

Highest-scoring Champions League games

What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?

2025/26 Matchday 3 (71 goals, 18 games)

2025/26 Matchday 1 (67 goals, 18 games)

2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)

2024/25 Matchday 8 (64 goals, 18 games)

2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)

2025/26 Matchday 2 (62 goals, 18 games)

2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)

2024/25 Matchday 7 (59 goals, 18 games)

2024/25 Matchday 6 (59 goals, 18 games)

2022/23 Matchday 5 (59 goals, 16 games)

2021/22 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)

2014/15 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)

2012/13 Matchday 4 (58 goals, 16 games)

2024/25 Matchday 2 (58 goals, 18 games)

How the record-setting week unfolded

Of the 18 games on Matchday 3, six produced five or more goals, with Chelsea and Liverpool both scoring five, PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona six and holders Paris Saint-Germain putting seven past Leverkusen in Germany. Despite the record-breaking total, three games finished scoreless.

Désiré Doué scored two of Paris' seven goals at Leverkusen AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday 21 October 2025

Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos

Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos

Arsenal 4-0 Atlético de Madrid

Leverkusen 2-7 Paris Saint-Germain

Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica

PSV Eindhoven 6-2 Napoli

Union Saint-Gilloise 0-4 Inter

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City

Wednesday 22 October 2025

Athletic Club 3-1 Qarabağ

Galatasaray 3-1 Bodø/Glimt

Monaco 0-0 Tottenham

Atalanta 0-0 Slavia Praha

Chelsea 5-1 Ajax

Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool

Bayern München 4-0 Club Brugge

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

The 618 goals in 189 matches in the 2024/25 season was a new record, both for most goals and goals per game, with the average of 3.27 goals per game breaking the record set in 2020/21, where there were 3.24 goals per game.

What is the record for most goals on a Champions League league phase night?

64 goals in 18 games, 29/01/2025

Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Sparta Praha

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Young Boys 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta

Bayern München 3-1 Slovan Bratislava

Inter 3-0 Monaco

Salzburg 1-4 Atlético de Madrid

Girona 1-2 Arsenal

GNK Dinamo 2-1 AC Milan

Juventus 0-2 Benfica

LOSC Lille 6-1 Feyenoord

Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge

PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool

Sturm Graz 1-0 Leipzig

Sporting CP 1-1 Bologna

Brest 0-3 Real Madrid

Stuttgart 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain

What was the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage night?

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997

Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP

Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern

Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid

Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV

Man Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice

Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha

Group stage/league phase records

What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?

16 goals

25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?

Matchday 1: 67 goals in 18 games (2025/26)

Matchday 2: ﻿62 goals in 18 games (2025/26)

Matchday 3: 71 goals in 18 games (2025/26)﻿

Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)

Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 6: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 7: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 8: 64 goals in 18 games (2024/25)