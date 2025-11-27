Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 5

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Mark Flekken, Leverkusen

Made nine saves to a value of 2.19 on the Goals Prevented metric as he kept a clean sheet in Leverkusen's victory at Manchester City.

Anan Khalaili, Union SG

With more tackles contested than any other player this week (15) and two-thirds of his 15 duels won, he competed superbly as Union won 1-0 at Galatasaray.

José María Giménez, Atleti

"He has great timing," said Diego Simeone after the centre-back capped a strong defensive display with another show of his aerial power with Atleti's added-time winner against Inter.

Jerry Schouten, PSV

With seven ball recoveries and seven out of eight duels won, he produced a powerful centre-back performance as PSV earned a famous victory at Anfield.

Marc Cucurella, Chelsea

Gave an outstanding exhibition of full-back play with his aggressive one-v-one defending and even got forward to deliver the cross for Jules Koundé's own goal.

Charles De Ketelaere, Atalanta

Scored one goal and set up another as he showcased his all-round qualities at Eintracht, creating four chances, succeeding with five of his six dribbles and winning nine out of 13 duels.

Vitinha, Paris

Did not just make his team tick with his playmaking qualities but hit his first career hat-trick against Tottenham, moving even Spurs coach Thomas Frank to declare "Wow – what a player!".

Declan Rice, Arsenal

A major influence in Arsenal's defeat of Bayern, helping them achieve supremacy in midfield, especially in the second half, and catching the eye with his consistently high-class set-play deliveries.

Robert, Copenhagen

Set up the first goal and struck the third in Copenhagen's first win of this league phase, impressing UEFA's Technical Observers with his efforts to constantly beat his man – including six successful take-ons.

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid

Exhibited his exceptional finishing skills with all four Madrid goals in the victory at Olympiacos – and along the way recorded the second-fastest hat-trick of the UEFA Champions League era at six minutes and 42 seconds.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marseille

Displayed all his experience by pinning back the Newcastle defence and, crucially, scored the two goals that secured Marseille's comeback success.